A HOTEL described as “one of the finest village inns in the area” has been put up for sale.
Thornhill Inn near Dumfries has been brought to market for the first time in almost 20 years, said agent Smith and Clough Associates.
The “well-established and presented” inn has 11 ensuite rooms, a public bar, lounge bar and restaurant.
It includes a four-bedroom attached owner or manager’s cottage.
READ MORE: Scottish small cruise ship company extends fleet
The agent said the property is "set in a picturesque conservation village with a main street location" and parking at the back.
Graeme Smith, of Smith and Clough, said: “Previously known as the George Hotel, our clients purchased the property in 2004 and from the outset, spent considerable time and effort establishing the Thornhill Inn as one of the finest village inns in the area.”
The property has been marketed at offers “in the region of £500,000”.
Stuart Patrick: Clyde Metro project must remain a priority
EVER since taking on my role at Glasgow Chamber of Commerce some 13 years ago, a new public transport link to Glasgow Airport has been a priority of our members.
We have watched various options for achieving what in other countries would be a fairly uncontroversial infrastructure investment come and go. The most recent proposal for a light rail metro system emerged from the 2019 report of Glasgow City Council's Connectivity Commission and has since evolved into the Clyde Metro project.
Hiring activity stutters but demand still defies economic gravity
SCOTLAND'S labour market is proving quite resistant to growing economic challenges, with the overall picture remaining that of strong demand from employers.
Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics pegged the unemployment rates at 3.3 percent during the three months to the end of October, down 0.5 percentage points on pre-pandemic levels. However, this was an increase of 0.2 points on the previous three months.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here