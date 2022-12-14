A HOTEL described as “one of the finest village inns in the area” has been put up for sale.

Thornhill Inn near Dumfries has been brought to market for the first time in almost 20 years, said agent Smith and Clough Associates.

The “well-established and presented” inn has 11 ensuite rooms, a public bar, lounge bar and restaurant.

It includes a four-bedroom attached owner or manager’s cottage.

The agent said the property is "set in a picturesque conservation village with a main street location" and parking at the back.

Graeme Smith, of Smith and Clough, said: “Previously known as the George Hotel, our clients purchased the property in 2004 and from the outset, spent considerable time and effort establishing the Thornhill Inn as one of the finest village inns in the area.”

The property has been marketed at offers “in the region of £500,000”.

Stuart Patrick: Clyde Metro project must remain a priority

EVER since taking on my role at Glasgow Chamber of Commerce some 13 years ago, a new public transport link to Glasgow Airport has been a priority of our members.

We have watched various options for achieving what in other countries would be a fairly uncontroversial infrastructure investment come and go. The most recent proposal for a light rail metro system emerged from the 2019 report of Glasgow City Council's Connectivity Commission and has since evolved into the Clyde Metro project.

Hiring activity stutters but demand still defies economic gravity

SCOTLAND'S labour market is proving quite resistant to growing economic challenges, with the overall picture remaining that of strong demand from employers.

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics pegged the unemployment rates at 3.3 percent during the three months to the end of October, down 0.5 percentage points on pre-pandemic levels. However, this was an increase of 0.2 points on the previous three months.​