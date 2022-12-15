SCOTS restaurateur Tony Singh has joined forces with one of the country's oldest charities to back a £4.5 million campaign to develop life-saving healthcare in his ancestors’ native India.
The celebrity chef launched an appeal with EMMS International, founded in 1841 as one of the first overseas medical organisations in the UK and now one of Scotland’s oldest charities.
Edinburgh-based EMMS International’s Duncan Centenary Vision is a sustainable development programme to improve healthcare at The Duncan Hospital in north India’s Bihar region, near the Nepalese border.
“EMMS International’s brilliant work in the north of India is close to my heart,” said Singh, a third-generation Scots Sikh whose great-grandfather Kesar Singh Kusbia came to Edinburgh as a refugee of India’s war of independence 1947 from Punjab.
READ MORE: Inside the Malawian refugee camp where Scots porridge brings hope
“EMMS is so close to reaching its target amount to make such a profound and lasting difference to the health and lives of people in the Bihar region, and I hope I can help highlight the cause to help them push towards that magical £4.5million figure.
"Living in Scotland, it’s great to see that EMMS are truly international and have for hundreds of years supported people here in Scotland too, on low incomes with life limiting conditions access healthcare – and continue to do so today through their respite accommodation.”
The £4.5m fundraising campaign has already attracted £4m in philanthropic donations, and the final £500,000 is being sought through different fundraising initiatives.
As well as inviting philanthropic and corporate donations, fundraising efforts include a Dine and Donate for Duncan initiative which will invite small donations from diners at restaurants throughout the UK in order to hit the target amount.
Started in 2019, EMMS International’s Duncan Centenary Vision is being delivered in phases and will support patients from both Nepal and Northern India.
It has already developed holistic palliative care at the Duncan Hospital and 13 related medical facilities in the region, and developed a clinic with life-saving equipment.
Building work is underway to establish a new college of nursing and plans are being drawn up to create a new accommodation block, develop a solar-powered energy system, and create a career pathway for up to 250 female students to become healthcare professionals.
Laura Brown, Director of Fundraising for EMMS International, said: "As well as asking for individual donations, we are also aiming to encourage 30 restaurants throughout the UK to demonstrate support by launching the Dine and Donate fundraiser, which we are sure would provide motivation and reward for their staff and customers alike.”
The charity positively impacts lives in Scotland, Malawi, Nepal and India, offering respite to people with life limiting conditions in Scotland and developing health services for people in extreme poverty.
Founded in 1930, The Duncan Hospital, named after its founder Dr Cecil Duncan, a Scottish surgeon, now serves an extremely poor population of eight million people from Bihar state.
It provides essential clinical services and primary healthcare, prioritising the needs of the most vulnerable people including women and girls, people with HIV/AIDS, victims of modern slavery, and children under the age of five.
READ MORE: Scots charity reveals how it enticed George Clooney
"This project is ultimately about saving the lives of people whose health system suffers from a chronic shortage of workers, poor infrastructure, and a heavy burden of sickness and disease,” Brown added.
"The devastating impact of Covid-19 in Bihar has come on top of many other health challenges in the region, including malaria, tuberculosis, leprosy, and HIV/AIDS.
"Some 46 children die under the age of one in Bihar for every 1000 live births and the maternal mortality rate is still as high as 149 per 100,000."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here