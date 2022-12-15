Holiday giant TUI flew back into profitability as passenger numbers rebounded from Covid travel restrictions, but the group's shares lost further ground yesterday after it said it would raise up to €1.8 billion (£1.6bn) to pay down pandemic support loans.

German-based TUI – which operates holidays, hotels, cruise ships and an airline – predicted a "solid" performance in 2023 despite the impact of soaring inflation on consumers' disposable incomes.

Winter bookings in the UK are up 5 per cent on pre-pandemic levels and average prices have surged by 23%. Across the group, which flies to roughly 80 global destinations from various countries across Europe, average prices are 28% higher than during the winter before Covid.

“After two-and-a-half very challenging years in the wake of the global Covid-19 pandemic, the past financial year was marked by a recovery of our business," chief executive Sebastian Ebel said. "As a result, we were finally able to report a positive operating result again.”

Even so, Mr Ebel noted a shift in the market from last year when pent-up demand and excess savings led to travellers taking longer breaks at more expensive hotels. Customers are now waiting longer to book their holidays and are more prone to trading down.

“People are more cautious where they spend their money," he said. "We are finding that people tend to make a decision on the budgets they have.

"So if £1,000 is not enough anymore to go to Spain, then they go to Turkey. Or if they decide in winter not to go to the Dominican Republic, then they go to Egypt."

Revenues during the year to September 30 nearly quadrupled to €16.6bn, up from €4.7bn a year earlier. The group also returned to profitability with underlying pre-tax earnings of €409 million versus a loss of €2.1bn previously.

All segments of the business delivered positive earnings during the final quarter to September, the first this has happened since the onset of the pandemic. Winter bookings are 134% up on last year, and 84% higher than winter 2018/19.

Analyst Richard Finch of Edison Group said the figures show that TUI has put the difficulties of the Covid crisis behind it, but added that further challenges remain.

"So far, the group has been able to increase its prices by almost double digits without scaring off customers," he said. "Although this has covered the group's own rising costs, investors will be keen to see how much pain households will continue to bear as the group continues to raise prices in the New Year.

"Additionally, shareholders will be keeping a close eye on how TUI and other companies will be impacted by the ongoing industrial action planned by baggage handlers this Christmas and New Year. With TUI and EasyJet warning travellers of major disruption and cancellations, there is a risk that prolonged action may impact the industry as it moves into a new post-pandemic phase of growth."

TUI said it intends to raise between €1.6bn and €1.8bn, with the exact sum depending on demand during the current winter season. This will be used to repay at least €730m to Germany's Economic Stablisation Fund, which provided the company with loans to keep it afloat during the pandemic.

In return, TUI will receive back the equivalent rights to its shares. It also plans to cut its credit lines with state-owned investment bank KfW.

The capital fundraising plan will require approval from TUI's shareholders at the group's annual meeting in February. Analysts noted that sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, who owns about a third of TUI's shares, will not be able to participate in any rights issue.

Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said: “Tui has seen improvements across the board as it continues its recovery following the ravages of the pandemic, but this recovery is something of a marathon and not a sprint.

"If the direction of fourth quarter trading is to become a trend, the company is well placed to repair some of the damage done to its balance sheet."

Shares in TUI closed yesterday's trading in London 8% lower, down 11.8p at 135.85p, having already shed some 40% of their value in 2022.