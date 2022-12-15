By Sandy Begbie

Two years ago, in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic, the Scottish Government set out ambitious plans to ensure no young person was left behind as a result of the predicted economic fall-out from Covid.

The result was the launch of the Young Person’s Guarantee (YPG) to give every young person aged 16-24 the opportunity of a job, apprenticeship, further or higher education and access to training or a volunteering programme.

I have always strongly believed in the importance of providing opportunities for people to fulfil their potential regardless of their background.

I wholeheartedly believe everyone should have the same equality of opportunity to succeed. That is which I didn’t hesitate in accepting the challenge to shape and develop the Young Person’s Guarantee.

When I became chair of the YPG Implementation Group, the thing that excited me most was the word ‘guarantee’. This wasn’t an ambition or an aim, it was a guarantee.

And it worked. With an initial £60 million provided, in the first year, 18,000 valuable opportunities for young people including 1,400 new apprentice pathways and 5,000 additional college places, were offered, on top of normal levels of provision.

And, although the Scottish Funding Council has yet to release the figures for the past 12 months, we anticipate that we have exceeded those numbers in year two.

These extra college placements and apprenticeships are so important on so many levels. Colleges disproportionately support those from the poorest and most socially-challenged communities – those we have given the ‘guarantee’ not to leave behind.

The competencies they acquire are pathways out of poverty, social exclusion, and provide entry to the workforce of tomorrow which Scotland needs for a skills-led recovery.

Although this project was launched in the wake of Covid, it was never simply about offsetting the impact of the pandemic.

It was very much seen as a long-term commitment which fitted into the government’s three key ambitions – delivering economic transformation, tackling the climate emergency, and eradicating child poverty.

Indeed, in the first progress report delivered last July, Jamie Hepburn, Minister for Higher and Further Education, Youth Employment and Training, said: “It is crucial that equality and inclusion remain central to the Young Person’s Guarantee.

“I have also been clear that the Young Person’s Guarantee will not be a short-term intervention in response to Covid-19… I look forward to continuing working closely together to deliver a real and last impact for our young people.”

In order to deliver on the Minister’s words, it is vital that this week’s Scottish Government Budget protects funding for Scotland’s colleges to ensure they continue to deliver for young people and in doing so realise the principles of the YPG in practice for the benefit of our young people, communities and the future workforce Scotland’s businesses need.

Doing so will allow us to build on the economic opportunities emerging industries, such as windfarms, hydrogen power and energy-efficient construction, offer Scotland.

Quite simply, if we don’t invest in young people to create the workforce these industries will need, we will miss out on billions of pounds of investment and tens of thousands of jobs.

Young people are the future of Scotland, they are an asset to this country and now more than ever, we need to ensure they are given every opportunity to fulfil their undoubted potential in life.

Scotland’s colleges have demonstrated through the YPG that they have been able to do this and it is vital that colleges are protected.

Failure to invest in Scotland’s colleges will lead to missed opportunities for Scotland, missed opportunities for businesses and employers, and missed opportunities for our economy.

But, the biggest failure of all is that we would leave behind tens of thousands of the young Scots who most need our support. And that is guaranteed.

Sandy Begbie is independent chair of the Young Person’s Guarantee Implementation Group