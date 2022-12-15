By Scott Wright
GLENCRAFT, the Aberdeen-based social enterprise, has strengthened its board to help deliver its development plans.
The luxury mattress manufacturer, which has been providing employment opportunities for blind, partially blind, and disabled people for more than 180 years, has appointed Laura Bruce and Allan Clow as non-executive directors.
Ms Bruce, who is based in Aberdeenshire, is an investment executive and employee director of UMi, an employee-owned business-to-business advisory organisation headquartered in Seaham, County Durham. Mr Clow is the managing director of Banchory-based Bancon Homes and Bancon Construction.
The duo join current non-executive directors Jonathan Smith, chairman of Glencraft, and Leigh Stott, head of human resources at an energy services firm, taking the Glencraft board to four.
Mr Smith said: “Laura and Allan are hugely welcome additions to the Glencraft board. They will strengthen our team with their expertise and their keen understanding of our core purpose – helping ensure that every hand-crafted product creates a positive social impact.”
