A FORMER secondary school on the island of Yell in Shetland, with planning permission for conversion into a café, hotel and flats, has been put up for auction with a guide price of £199,000-plus.
The property is in the coastal settlement of Mid Yell.
Auction House Scotland, which is conducting the sale, said one-third of the plan was already complete, with the part of the property which housed the arts department already converted into a café equipped with a “large industrial kitchen”.
It added that the next plan of the current owners, Hazel Wiggins and Edwin Couper, had been “to incorporate five single-occupant flats around the perimeter of the building that faces the old car park, before completing the final part of the development – converting a two-storey section of the site, looking east out to sea, into a hotel”.
The site is next to the new Mid Yell high school, leisure centre, swimming pool and football pitch.
Mandi Cooper, managing director of Auction House Scotland, said: “This scheme offers a rare and exciting opportunity for a builder or investor looking to carry out a project which has massive earning potential with the added benefits of plans and one third of the project being already completed.”
She added: “The tight-knit, diverse community, abundant natural beauty and unspoiled environment within this remote part of the UK make this development opportunity truly one of a kind.
“A development of this scale on island of Yell would provide a superb asset to the local community and visitors to the island.”
