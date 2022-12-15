Experts flagged their views yesterday that UK inflation may have peaked, after official data showed a sharper-than-expected fall last month from a 41-year high in October as petrol and second-hand car prices exerted a downward effect.

However, at 10.7% in November, annual consumer prices index inflation remains more than five times the 2% target set by the Treasury for the Bank of England, which is expected to raise benchmark UK interest rates further today. A poll by Reuters has signalled an expectation among economists that base rates will be raised by a half-point to 3.5 per cent. The Bank started raising base rates from their record low of 0.1% in December last year.

Annual CPI inflation had been 11.1% in October, and the consensus forecast in another poll of economists by Reuters was that it would have fallen to 10.9% last month.

Yesterday’s data from the Office for National Statistics showed petrol prices were unchanged between October and November this year, having risen by 7.2 pence per litre between the same two months of 2021. Second-hand car prices in November were down by 5.8% on the same month of 2021, compared with a year-on-year decline of 2.7% in October.

Martin Beck, chief economic adviser to the EY ITEM Club, highlighted the think-tank’s belief that inflation had now peaked, but warned that it could prove “sticky”.

Mr Beck said: “The EY ITEM Club thinks October was likely the peak for inflation. Falling food commodity prices suggest food-price inflation is close to its peak, large base effects are likely to come into play for energy prices next year, and weaker activity is expected to cool core inflation. Therefore, the EY ITEM Club expects inflation to soften next year. However, the delayed pass-through of weaker sterling and higher energy costs for businesses [means] the EY ITEM Club thinks inflation could be sticky, and it could be some time before the CPI measure falls back to the 2% target.”

Looking ahead to today’s interest-rate announcement from the Bank of England, he added: “In November’s MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) meeting, the committee was under significant pressure to meet market expectations and restore confidence in the UK economy following the effects of the ‘mini-Budget’, delivering a 75bps (basis points) rate increase. The EY ITEM Club views November’s decision as a special case and there does not appear to be anything in the inflation data to suggest the committee needs to continue with rate rises at such a pace. Therefore, the EY ITEM Club expects the MPC will pivot to a 50bps (basis points) rate increase.”

Alpesh Paleja, lead economist at the Confederation of British Industry, said: “The fall in inflation last month supports our view that we’ve likely passed its peak. We expect inflation to continue falling gradually over the year ahead, as global price pressures ease and an economic downturn takes some of the heat out of price-setting. Despite this, costs and price pressures will likely remain very high in the near term, putting continued pressure on vulnerable households and businesses.

“Government support has been considerable already but, with the UK set to fall into a recession, targeted measures must be extended to those that need them most. In particular, businesses need clarity on a targeted extension to the energy bill relief scheme, which should be aimed at supporting heavy energy users.”

Stockbroker AJ Bell warned that the cost of living was “still uncomfortably high” in spite of the “slight fall in inflation”.

AJ Bell financial analyst Danni Hewson said: “Food prices have risen for 16 consecutive months and perhaps the memo that inflation has peaked has got stuck in postal disruption because here it’s still heading up – in fact the last time we experienced this kind of change at the supermarket till was 1977. For families faced with festive expectation, the next few weeks are going to be fraught.”

She added: “Even with government intervention, energy bills are draining household budgets and there will be plenty of people already worrying about what next year might bring and the impact further increases to our bills will have on the inflation number the Bank of England is working so hard to stamp down.”