The Bank of England has raised benchmark UK interest rates by a half-point to 3.5 per cent, and flagged the likelihood of further increases to return inflation to target.

Six members of the Bank's nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee voted for the half-point rise, while two preferred to hold rates, and one voted for a rise of three-quarters of a point.

The rise is in line with expectations. Base rates were at a record low of 0.1% until December last year.

The Bank of England said: "The labour market remains tight and there has been evidence of inflationary pressures in domestic prices and wages that could indicate greater persistence and thus justifies a further forceful monetary policy response."

It added: "The majority of the committee judges that, should the economy evolve broadly in line with the November Monetary Policy Report projections, further increases in Bank Rate may be required for a sustainable return of inflation to target."

MPC members Swati Dhingra and Silvana Tenreyro voted unsuccessfully to hold base rates at 3%.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey was one of the six committee members voting for a half-point rise in rates.

MPC member Catherine L Mann preferred to increase base rates by 0.75 percentage points, to 3.75%.

Official data published on Wednesday showed annual UK consumer prices index inflation dipped to 10.7% in November, from a 41-year high of 11.1% in October, but it remains more than five times the 2% target set for the Bank of England by the Treasury.

Alpesh Paleja, CBI lead economist, said: "Another big interest-rate rise from the Bank of England doesn’t come as a surprise, in the face of historically high inflation. However, with global prices pressures starting to wane, along with the economy set to fall into recession, it is likely that we’ll see smaller interest rate rises for the foreseeable future.

"Nonetheless, high inflation and weakening activity will continue into 2023, putting strain on many households and businesses. With monetary policy focused on tackling inflation, the government must use economic levers to stem the severity of an oncoming downturn, but also to address the UK’s persistent weakness in investment and productivity. We cannot afford to have another decade where both are stagnant."