The Bank of England has raised benchmark UK interest rates by a half-point to 3.5 per cent, and flagged the likelihood of further increases to return inflation to target.
Six members of the Bank's nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee voted for the half-point rise, while two preferred to hold rates, and one voted for a rise of three-quarters of a point.
The rise is in line with expectations. Base rates were at a record low of 0.1% until December last year.
The Bank of England said: "The labour market remains tight and there has been evidence of inflationary pressures in domestic prices and wages that could indicate greater persistence and thus justifies a further forceful monetary policy response."
It added: "The majority of the committee judges that, should the economy evolve broadly in line with the November Monetary Policy Report projections, further increases in Bank Rate may be required for a sustainable return of inflation to target."
MPC members Swati Dhingra and Silvana Tenreyro voted unsuccessfully to hold base rates at 3%.
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey was one of the six committee members voting for a half-point rise in rates.
MPC member Catherine L Mann preferred to increase base rates by 0.75 percentage points, to 3.75%.
Official data published on Wednesday showed annual UK consumer prices index inflation dipped to 10.7% in November, from a 41-year high of 11.1% in October, but it remains more than five times the 2% target set for the Bank of England by the Treasury.
READ MORE: Twin Tory loves of yuppies and Brexit cause for worry
Alpesh Paleja, CBI lead economist, said: "Another big interest-rate rise from the Bank of England doesn’t come as a surprise, in the face of historically high inflation. However, with global prices pressures starting to wane, along with the economy set to fall into recession, it is likely that we’ll see smaller interest rate rises for the foreseeable future.
READ MORE: SNP Prestwick Airport backing pays off, with critics quieter
"Nonetheless, high inflation and weakening activity will continue into 2023, putting strain on many households and businesses. With monetary policy focused on tackling inflation, the government must use economic levers to stem the severity of an oncoming downturn, but also to address the UK’s persistent weakness in investment and productivity. We cannot afford to have another decade where both are stagnant."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel