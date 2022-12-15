The company behind well-known Scottish music festival Doune the Rabbit Hole has entered liquidation.

Doune The Rabbit Hole Festival Ltd, the company that ran the 2022 event at Cardoss Estate in Stirlingshire, said it has entered liquidation after suffering “huge financial difficulty”.

It comes after accusations surfaced in October that the festival, Scotland’s largest outdoor camping music festival, had not paid artists.

The 2022 event featured performances by artists such as Amy Macdonald, Teenage Fanclub, Camera Obscura and Rachel Sermanni.

Organisers said the festival will return in July next summer under the new management of Festival Beverage and Property Services Ltd, who operated the festival in 2018 and 2019, with all purchased tickets and payment plans "remaining fully valid".

They also confirmed that Festival Beverage and Property Services Ltd “pledges” to “try to repay artists, crew and suppliers from the event in 2022 as soon as possible”.

A spokesperson for Doune The Rabbit Hole Festival said: “Doune The Rabbit Hole Festival will take place on 21-23 July, 2023 under the new management of Festival Beverage and Property Services Ltd, who operated the festival in 2018 and 2019. All purchased tickets and payment plans remain fully valid.

Doune The Rabbit Hole

“Doune The Rabbit Hole 2022 (and the company that ran this year’s event, Doune The Rabbit Hole Festival Ltd) suffered huge financial difficulty as a result of the pandemic, double roll-over, increased costs, and consumer confidence combining with the rising cost of living to affect ticket sales. The director has exhausted his own resources in trying to repay suppliers but after taking professional advice, this company has gone into liquidation. In spite of this situation, your feedback about the event told us it was a cultural and popular success worthy of sustaining.

“The new management of Festival Beverage and Property Services Ltd pledges to try to repay artists, crew and suppliers from the event in 2022 as soon as possible. Whilst in the process of restructuring, we are committed to preserving the atmosphere and essence of a well-loved, independent festival for future years. We will use your feedback to make Doune The Rabbit Hole 2023 the best and smoothest yet. We look forward to seeing you back in the field in July.”