JANITORS, cleaners and security staff held a demonstration outside the University of Glasgow in protest at botched wage payment just weeks after a long running pay dispute was finally settled.

Staff, who also included museum workers, claim to have been left hundreds of pounds out of pocket just before Christmas after the university failed to provide the correct backdated pay and overtime.

The frustrations of members of the GMB Scotland union are compounded by the fact pay negotiations, which led to staff being balloted over industrial action, had recently concluded.

Earlier today they gathered outside the university Main Gate to make their feelings known in a protest that was supported by students and academic staff.

GMB Organiser John Slaven said: "It is quite unbelievable that after all we have been through the university's lack of respect and attention to detail has resulted in low paid workers losing out hundreds of pounds in the days before Christmas.

"The whole tone of the university response has been shocking, implying they were doing us a favour.

"This is money that our members are due and reflects a lack of respect for workers who undertake front line duties."

Staff members affected are on pay of less than £25,000 and said the oversight would leave them struggling to pay for festive celebrations.

Staff will, the university said, be paid the shortfall in their next pay packet on December 23 but staff countered that this would give them little time to do their Christmas shopping.

One staff member said: "I was on night shift when the payslips came out and my phone didn't stop ringing for two days.

"Staff are furious that this has happened after the length of time it took for the pay dispute to be settled and the wider financial situation.

"In previous years this money would have let you buy an extra Christmas gift or book a trip somewhere but this year it is just about being able to put the heating on without being scared to do so.

"We're not confident the university will get this right next month but even if we are paid on December 23, it's too close to Christmas to make much difference."

Following the demonstration yesterday afternoon, a university spokesperson told The Herald that a £50 goodwill payment would be make to staff in recognition of "the inconvenience caused".

GMB Scotland recently balloted members for industrial action but after a vote returned a decisive vote to strike, the University of Glasgow made a new offer.

However, the union claimed almost its entire membership was underpaid in relation to the pay uplift and, while the university said pay instalments have been made in light of the error, some staff are still without full pay.

A university spokesman said: “We recognise and value the contribution of all our colleagues, and this year we made an additional pay award of at least 3 per cent on top of the nationally negotiated pay agreement, meaning all colleagues received a minimum total uplift of 6.18%, up to a maximum 12.9% for those on lower pay, backdated to August.

"Unfortunately, due to a systems error, we are aware that some colleagues did not receive the correct amount in their November pay.

"We have therefore made initial payments during December to address those most affected and any remaining issues will be fully rectified before Christmas, in the December payroll."