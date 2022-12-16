Aberdeen-based Dron & Dickson has acquired an Inverurie cabling specialist to create an enlarged electrical engineering business with £42 million in annual revenues.
A specialist in the supply and maintenance of equipment for harsh and hazardous conditions, Dron & Dickson has paid an undisclosed seven-figure sum for Cable Solutions Worldwide. The deal will allow Dron & Dickson, majority-owned by managing director Colin Rowley, to accelerate expansion into the renewables market with a combined payroll of 125 employees and more than 200 contractors.
“We are delighted to announce this key acquisition which will significantly strengthen the offering of our supply and service portfolio," Mr Rowley said. "As a team, we identified the opportunity to combine the expertise of the two companies and we are incredibly positive about the opportunities this partnership will bring."
With a dozen staff and £6.5m in annual turnover, Cable Solutions was set up in 2003 by Colin Fraser and is a principal distributor for several globally-recognised suppliers and manufacturers. It will continue to operate from its 12,500sq ft warehouse and yard in Inverurie under its existing trading name, joining Dron & Dickson's five existing branches in Aberdeen, Stirling, Runcorn, Hull and Lowestoft.
“After many years, we are delighted that the Cable Solutions Worldwide Limited team will join a company that shares our values and to support further growth from the foundations I and the team have worked hard to establish," Mr Fraser said.
"We are confident this move represents a perfect outcome for both companies, and to use a footballing analogy, I’ve taken the team as far as I can. It’s time for Dron & Dickson to move our business forward to unlock further potential.”
Earlier this year, Dron & Dickson grew its renewable energy team to target this emerging market and further reinforced its commitment with FIT4OR accreditation.
Mr Rowley added: “I want to thank the team at Cable Solutions Worldwide Limited, in particular Colin Fraser, John Rickman, and Graham Ross who have committed to working with us towards our growth strategy in the longer term. They have every reason to be proud of the business they’ve built over the years”.
