By Scott Wright
STV, the Glasgow-based broadcaster, has signalled its expectation that total advertising revenue will dip by around two per cent in 2022, as economic uncertainty sparked “caution” and a 17% fall in the third quarter.
But the company declared the advertising market had shown its “resilience” over the course of the year and credited the World Cup and reality television show I’m a Celebrity – which this year featured a controversial appearance by former Health Minister Matt Hancock – as it recorded a strong audience performance in November and December.
The World Cup, which will conclude following the final between France and Argentina on Sunday, is STV’s most-streamed event ever, attracting more than six million views to date. England’s quarter-final defeat to France last Saturday delivered STV the highest peak-time audience across all channels in Scotland this year of 1.6 million viewers.
Total advertising revenue will be up 8% on 2019, before the pandemic struck, STV said. It underlined the continuing momentum of its productions business, STV Studios, which has now secured £50 million to £55m of revenue for 2023 – “significantly ahead” of its target to have quadrupled revenues to £40m by 2023.
Chief executive Simon Pitts said: “STV has performed strongly in 2022 with advertising revenues expected to finish only 2% behind 2021’s record performance and 8% ahead of 2019.
“On screen we have enjoyed an excellent end to the year, with I’m a Celebrity proving to be the biggest TV series of 2022, ahead of Strictly Come Dancing, and the World Cup STV’s most streamed event ever with over 6m streams.
“While we remain mindful of the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, we are becoming a more resilient and diversified business that is well placed to take advantage of the growth in demand for streaming and global content.”
STV confirmed its studios arm would meet previous guidance of earning £20m to £25m of revenue this year, and an operating profit of at least £1m, having secured more than 30 new commissions this year.
Mr Pitts added: “Our recently announced partnership with ITV significantly strengthens our STV Player content and advertising proposition, while STV Studios continues to make great progress towards its goal of becoming the UK’s leading nations and regions production company.
“With over 30 new shows commissioned this year we have already secured £50-55m in revenues for 2023, significantly ahead of our target, and our commissioning pipeline continues to show good momentum.”
Shares closed down 8p at 270p.
