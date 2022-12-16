The Bank of England yesterday raised benchmark UK interest rates by a half-point to 3.5 per cent, and flagged the likelihood of further increases to tackle inflation.

Six members of the Bank’s nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee voted for the half-point rise, while two preferred to hold rates, and one voted for an increase of three-quarters of a point.

Yesterday’s rise was in line with expectations. The Bank began increasing base rates from their record low of 0.1% in December last year.

The Bank of England, announcing the latest rise, flagged continuing tightness in the UK labour market and “evidence of inflationary pressures in domestic prices and wages that...justifies a further forceful monetary policy response”.

It added: “The majority of the committee judges that, should the economy evolve broadly in line with the November monetary policy report projections, further increases in Bank Rate may be required for a sustainable return of inflation to target.”

MPC members Swati Dhingra and Silvana Tenreyro voted unsuccessfully for base rates to be held at 3%. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey was one of the six committee members voting for the half-point rise in rates. MPC member Catherine L Mann preferred to increase rates by 0.75 percentage points, to 3.75%.

Official data on Wednesday showed annual UK consumer prices index inflation dipped to 10.7% in November, from a 41-year high of 11.1% in October, but it remains more than five times the 2% target set for the Bank by the Treasury.

Alpesh Paleja, CBI lead economist, said: “Another big interest-rate rise from the Bank of England doesn’t come as a surprise, in the face of historically high inflation. However, with global prices pressures starting to wane, along with the economy set to fall into recession, it is likely that we’ll see smaller interest-rate rises for the foreseeable future.

“Nonetheless, high inflation and weakening activity will continue into 2023, putting strain on many households and businesses. With monetary policy focused on tackling inflation, the Government must use economic levers to stem the severity of an oncoming downturn, but also to address the UK’s persistent weakness in investment and productivity. We cannot afford to have another decade where both are stagnant.”

The Bank of England observed: “There has been some reduction in UK fixed-term mortgage rates since the committee’s previous meeting [in November] but rates remain materially higher than in the summer.”

And it noted: “Household consumption remains weak and most housing market indicators have continued to soften. Surveys of investment intentions have also weakened further.”

Explaining the view of the majority voting for the half-point rise in rates, the minutes of the MPC’s meeting state: “Six members of the committee judged that a 0.5 percentage point increase in Bank Rate, to 3.5%, was warranted at this meeting. The labour market remained tight and there had been evidence of inflationary pressures in domestic prices and wages that could indicate greater persistence and thus justified a further forceful monetary policy response.

“Both services price inflation and private sector regular wage growth had increased significantly over the second half of the year, with the latter continuing to surprise on the upside since the November [monetary policy] report. There remained a risk that, following a protracted period of high inflation, inflation expectations could be slow to adjust downwards to target-consistent levels once external cost pressures had passed. Although activity in the economy was clearly weakening, there were some signs that it was more resilient than had been expected and it was therefore uncertain how quickly the labour market would loosen.”

Referring to the views of Ms Tenreyro and Ms Dhingra, the minutes state: “Two members preferred to leave Bank Rate unchanged at 3% at this meeting. The real economy remained weak, as a result of falling real incomes and tighter financial conditions. There were increasing signs that the downturn was starting to affect the labour market.”