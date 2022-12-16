Students at a Scots university which apologised for “distressing sexism” have said they would be more likely to report sexual assaults to the unions because “they did not believe the institution would deal with their complaints”.

A report commissioned by the University of Glasgow to examine its approach to gendered violence found there had been a significant increase in reports by undergraduates in the past 18 months, post-Covid.

Morag Ross, KC, who led the review, said her inquiry had highlighted “serious problems” within QMU (Queen Margaret Union) and GUSA (Glasgow University Students Association) in its processes to handle incidents.

She added: “Of serious concern is the possibility that students are worried that they cannot rely on the university’s conduct processes or that they will take too long.

“The university procedure, I am told, is seen by some as too remote and too disconnected from student life.”

She said responsibility for handling complaints within the unions lay, in most cases, with a student elected to office, when they should be handled by senior, trained staff.

She said there had been cases where mistakes had been made with sexual misconduct allegations and “some of those mistakes have been serious”.

The review also looked at workplace sex discrimination, bullying and harassment and interviewed staff affected by an inquiry involving the head of undergraduate medicine, Professor John Paul Leach.

The Herald revealed in September that the university had launched an inquiry into his conduct after a grievance alleging misogynistic behaviour by staff was upheld.

The university admitted it had identified “sexist and discriminatory” incidents that “fell short of professional expectations”.

It led to another senior academic, Dr James Going, quitting his post after 35 years claiming “a culture of misogyny is flourishing” within the school.

The university later announced that Prof Leach was leaving to take up a new post in clinical research.

Ms Ross said she had spoken to “several members of staff” who had raised concerns. She said confidence in the processes to deal with complaints was “low” but said she was satisfied that the university had taken appropriate action.

The report found there were almost 180 reports by students about gender-based violence between December 2020 and May 2022.

Of those, 42 were about sexual harassment and 57 referenced sexual violence.The student advice centre dealt with a further 52 reports between May 2019 and May 2022.

There are currently three live cases and seven marked “pending” where police are involved.

Ms Ross said the unions were dealing with a significant increase in complaints about sexual misconduct. She said some students arrived at the university “with a strong sense of entitlement and a weaker sense of the value of good behaviour”.

She said “numerous students and former students” had contacted her to complain about the handling of complaints by the university’s unions.

She was critical that there were no accurate statistics showing the number of incidents.

She added: “Worryingly, I was also told that in some cases students might raise their complaints with one of the unions rather than with the University because they did not believe that the University would deal with their concerns, or that it would take too long or be too difficult.

"This was a common theme and it is a matter of serious concern.”

The report acknowledges that there was a genuine commitment by the university to tackle gender-based violence.

A number of approaches were praised including the Safe Zone app, a free online facility that allows students and staff to make contact with University Security and receive immediate help and support.

The University said it was “fully committed” to implementing the report’s recommendations.

An action plan has been drawn up which stipulates that sexual misconduct complaints made to the unions must be escalated to the university.

The university said: “We acknowledge that there are a number of areas where the University can and should improve our practices with regards to reporting and support.”