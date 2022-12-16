Tributes have been paid following the death of top chef Paul Kitching.

Mr Kitching's partner Katie O'Brien posted the news of the death of the Edinburgh-based chef on social media.

Ms O'Brien said of the 21212 chef: "My love has gone. But what a love x."

Tributes poured in following the news, including from chefs, writers and the Michelin Guide - which had recognised the restaurant's work.

Mr Kitching, whose recipes appeared in The Herald, and Ms O’Brien moved to Edinburgh and opened 21212 in May 2009.

In January 2010 the restaurant received a Michelin star.

The Michelin Guide said: “Paul Kitching was kind, clever, hugely talented and infectiously enthusiastic.

"He was also a true maverick and his passion and creativity were evident in every dish he created. Our heartfelt sympathies go to Katie and all his family."

Food writer Jay Rayner said: “He was quietly one of Britain's great chefs."

Simon Rogan, chef and owner of UMBEL Restaurant Group, said: "Incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Paul Kitching - a great man and massive talent.

"There was no one like him.

"I’ll never forget the nuttiest but most memorable meals. A true inspiration to me. My thoughts are with Katie and the team at @21212Edinburgh."

