Tributes have been paid following the death of top chef Paul Kitching.
Mr Kitching's partner Katie O'Brien posted the news of the death of the Edinburgh-based chef on social media.
Ms O'Brien said of the 21212 chef: "My love has gone. But what a love x."
Tributes poured in following the news, including from chefs, writers and the Michelin Guide - which had recognised the restaurant's work.
Mr Kitching, whose recipes appeared in The Herald, and Ms O’Brien moved to Edinburgh and opened 21212 in May 2009.
In January 2010 the restaurant received a Michelin star.
The Michelin Guide said: “Paul Kitching was kind, clever, hugely talented and infectiously enthusiastic.
"He was also a true maverick and his passion and creativity were evident in every dish he created. Our heartfelt sympathies go to Katie and all his family."
Paul Kitching was kind, clever, hugely talented and infectiously enthusiastic. He was also a true maverick and his passion and creativity were evident in every dish he created. Our heartfelt sympathies go to Katie and all his family.— The MICHELIN Guide (@MichelinGuideUK) December 16, 2022
Food writer Jay Rayner said: “He was quietly one of Britain's great chefs."
Simon Rogan, chef and owner of UMBEL Restaurant Group, said: "Incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Paul Kitching - a great man and massive talent.
"There was no one like him.
"I’ll never forget the nuttiest but most memorable meals. A true inspiration to me. My thoughts are with Katie and the team at @21212Edinburgh."
John Swinney's key decisions on tax and spending as recession arrives
As well as the draft budget, yesterday also saw a new set of forecasts for the Scottish economy and public finances released by the Scottish Fiscal Commission.
These take account of decisions made by the UK Government at the Autumn Statement, and also new announcements made by the Scottish Government.
Seller names their price for Glasgow flat linked to medical pioneer
The former Glasgow home of the doctor who was responsible for one of the most significant advances in modern medicine has been marketed for sale.
It was while Joseph Lister was living at No 17 Woodside Place, a grand townhouse in the city’s west end, that he published a series of papers on his revolutionary system for antiseptic surgery, the basis for modern infection control.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here