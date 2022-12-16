A Scottish bike maker is set to expand overseas after accessing growth backing.

Theraplay has been designing and manufacturing bespoke bikes and trikes for people with additional support needs for more than 50 years and is aiming for global expansion.

Theraplay was founded in 1970 by the McDonald family, and it is now the UK’s longest-established manufacturer of cycles for riders with additional needs.

Through years of research and testing, it has created 20 models, alongside a range of positioning accessories and gear options that offer riders customised solutions to their needs. The products enable riders to easily adapt their bike or trike should their requirements change over time.

Theraplay exports its products around the world but while handling international enquiries, the business faced challenges from overseas distributors in accurately determining measurements for the bespoke products.

After accessing expert help from Business Gateway, Scotland’s national business advisory service, Theraplay was guided through technical and IT systems help, and has since developed an upgraded website with a simple online system that interprets user measurements and passes them direct to the manufacturing facility in East Kilbride.

The upgraded systems have improved customer service, efficiencies, and productivity, allowing the team to focus on the development of the business as it looks at further international growth.

Graeme McDonald, co-owner at Theraplay, said: “We have been operating in Scotland for more than 50 years, and we’re very proud of what we’ve achieved for the business. We have always been keen to continue the momentum from interest that we have received from around the world but knew we needed to consider a better system to support this ambition.

“Business Gateway has been outstanding, from offering 1:1 time with experts skilled and knowledgeable on advances in technology and guiding us on the creation of our new system that has already resulted in more streamlined business operations.”

Paul Mcilvenny, Business Gateway adviser, said: “Graeme and Iain have built up a fantastic business with an inspirational purpose. Through the support of our experts, they have had the opportunity to test new systems and consider better ways of working, and I am hopeful we will continue to work together to identify even more innovative solutions as they continue to grow.”

New home for historic Scottish ice cream brand

Scottish ice cream brand Equi’s has marked its centenary with the official opening of its new £1.7 million factory and headquarters in Rutherglen.

The fourth-generation family firm has been making ice cream in Hamilton since 1922 when the business was set up by Pietro Equi, who came to the country at the age of 15. Now run by his great-grandson David, Equi's new factory is 45 times bigger than the original Hamilton facility.

IFS says Scottish budget overstates spending and hides cuts

THE Scottish budget delivered by John Swinney overstates the amount of money going to public services and hides likely cuts to schools, a leading think tank has said.

The respected Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said the budget documents published by the deputy First Minister left out £1.3 billion of recent changes.