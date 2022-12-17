By Gareth Gettinby

For investors and the broader UK population 2022 has been a difficult year.

Financial markets have wrestled with a number of challenges, including geopolitical crises and a surge in inflation, which has led to most major central banks raising rates at the fastest pace in decades. To date, we have witnessed more than 280 global interest rate rises this year, and in some cases the magnitude of the increases has been eye-catching. The US Federal Reserve, for example, has enacted the sharpest tightening cycle in 40 years.

This backdrop has resulted in many asset classes falling sharply, with most equity markets falling by around 20 per cent.

The market value of all cryptocurrencies fell from $3 trillion to less than $1tn. The bond market, which is very sensitive to movements in interest rates, has also struggled significantly, with government bonds declining by double digits. It is of little surprise that the traditional portfolio of 60% equities/40% bonds had one of its worst annual returns in the past 100 years.

As we look towards 2023, the challenges facing financial markets and economies largely remain in place. Inflation is still stubbornly high, the Russia/Ukraine conflict is showing no signs of abating, and the reopening of the Chinese economy following Covid-19 lockdowns continues to have many false starts.

Furthermore, the cost-of-living crisis is showing no signs of subsiding across the globe, with higher energy and food costs, and increasing rents. No wonder that the focus for many is on a potential recession.

Whether or not the US experiences a hard landing will hinge on inflation − this is the most important macro variable that will drive asset classes next year. There are tentative signs that US growth is slowing, with the recent manufacturing sector in contractionary territory and the housing market also showing signs of a slowdown.

On the positive side, the US labour market remains robust, households are still enjoying very strong balance sheets and the US Atlanta Fed Q3 GDP forecast points to 3.2% growth. Should growth prove to be more resilient than many expect, and inflation remains stubbornly high, then the Fed will have no option but to continue to raise interest rates, which will be negative for financial assets.

We do expect interest rates to peak in 2023. In fact, the market is already pricing in rate cuts in the US for the latter part of next year, although this could be premature. Inflation will decline during the year, but a cautious Fed will pause for longer than the market expects as it will not want rate cuts to light the litmus paper that sees inflation accelerating again.

Given so much is predicated on inflation, it is very difficult to accurately predict what markets will achieve in 2023. Diversification, therefore, will be key for investors. This means retaininga healthy balance of cash, particularly with the ability to earn near 3% per annum in the UK while taking limited risk.

As economic fundamentals deteriorate in 2023 – and as the impact of higher rates takes its toll – it also means favouring bonds over equities.

As we near the peak in interest rates it will put a ceiling on government bond yields, which in turn will benefit the rest of the fixed income market.

The yields on bonds today is substantially higher than at the start of the year, which is good news for income investors. For example, global investment grade bonds (which are issued by high quality companies) currently offer a yield of around 6%. Meanwhile, caution is merited within equities as companies’ borrowing costs will be much higher, hitting profitability. In this environment, defensive, high-quality income companies with strong balance sheets should perform better.

Next year will bring further bouts of volatility, market-moving events, and opportunities. But ultimately it is inflation that will dominate asset classes in 2023 one way or another.

Gareth Gettinby is an investment manager at Aegon Asset Management.