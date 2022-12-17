By Scott Wright
VOYAGER, a Perth-based health and wellness company, has acquired a manufacturing facility in Poland.
The company, which supplies cannabidiol (CBD), hemp seed oil and hemp-related products, said the £1.5 million purchase of the facility from Goodbody Health would allow it to create a “vertically integrated pan-European” operation.
Further to the deal, Voyager said its activities will span the manufacture of skincare, topicals and ingestible products, the Europe-wide supply of white label and private supply CBD goods, and multi-channel distribution. The latter will include three stores and more than 100 online and third-party outlets.
Voyager said there was no overlap between its operations and Goodbody’s, and does not expect any redundancies or closure costs to arise from the deal. But it expects to achieve cost savings, for example as IT platforms and services are consolidated.
The company also said the Bilcza factory has unused capacity, and plans to manufacture products in Poland that have been formulated at its premises in Scotland. This will allow it to overcome delays and additional costs that have arisen from Brexit.
As well as CBD extraction from hemp, the facility in Bilcza can be used for the production of other plant-based products, such as essential oils and cold-pressed hemp seed oil.
Voyager said it intends to expand the facility’s operations to include fulfilment for European customers.Voyager will take control of the site on January 1.
Chief executive Nick Tulloch said: “This acquisition simultaneously fulfils two of our objectives, namely to extend our business into Europe and complete our vertical integration.
“Voyager will now be in a position to control the CBD supply chain from extraction to manufacturing to product accreditation to retail.”
