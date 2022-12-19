By Scott Wright

SCOTTISH salmon has increased its share of the UK retail market and sales are rebounding in international markets, new analysis has shown.

Salmon made up 29.6 per cent of total fish sales in UK supermarkets in the 12 months to October, generating £1.2 billion of retail sales, up from 28.9% the year before. The value of sales for the year was down 1.9% on the prior 12 months. However salmon's market share rose despite lower volumes as food fetched higher prices on the back of soaring inflation.

Data analysed by industry body Salmon Scotland also found that international sales remain strong. More than £500 million of fresh and smoked Scottish salmon was exported in the first three quarters of the year, the organisation said.

Exports were valued at £165m in the most recent three months, higher than the comparable period before the pandemic, but down on the record-breaking figures of 2021 by 9%. Salmon Scotland said that the proportion of exports to the European Union reached 76% despite the extra red tape arising from Brexit. It noted that salmon remains the UK’s biggest food export, followed by bread and pastries, chocolate, cereals, and cheese.

Tavish Scott, chief executive of Salmon Scotland, said: “With food price rises, soaring energy bills and rampant inflation, the fact that salmon has increased its share of the UK market demonstrates the popularity of our fish.

“With the busy Christmas period upon us, our farmers are working hard to ensure that we can meet the demand for nutritious salmon to be served on dinner tables across the country. A high level of domestic seafood consumption is not only healthy for the population, but it will also help the economy in some of the most rural areas of Scotland combat the challenges being faced by many at this time.

“Our sector is not without its own challenges, and we can’t hope to repeat the record-breaking performance of 2021, but international demand remains high.”