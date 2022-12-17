Black Friday sales failed to lift retail spending last month as the strain of inflation bore down on household budgets.

The volume of sales fell unexpectedly in November as discount deals and football's World Cup did not generate the bonanza retailers had hoped for. Every major retail category except food turned in a negative performance.

Volumes are estimated to have fallen by 0.4 per cent following a rise of 0.9% in October, when the sector bounced back from the impact of the additional state holiday in September for the Queen's funeral. The downward trend is expected to continue through the next year.

"What’s more worrying is the year-on-year comparison of overall sales, with values increasing 4.2%, but volumes dropping 5.9%, which shows consumers are still willing to go out and spend but are getting a fraction of what they used to get for their money," said Jacqui Baker, head of retail at RSM UK.

Food volumes rose by 0.9% amid anecdotal evidence that customers were stocking up early ahead of the festive season.

Away from food, physical shops suffered less than online retailers with in-store volumes down 0.6%. By comparison, online retail volumes fell by 2.8%, continuing the downward trend seen since early 2021 as the economy emerged from lockdown restrictions.

"With swathes of industrial strikes and extreme weather creating further barriers for consumers to splurge, the chance to recoup losses and offload winter stock will have been cut short in December," Ms Baker added.

"It’s likely to be a disappointing end to the year for the retail sector and a painful hangover for some retailers in [the first quarter] of 2023."

Automotive fuel sales volumes fell by 1.7% in November, following a rise of 3.2% in October, and were 8.7% below their February 2020 levels.