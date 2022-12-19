IT was a personal and a professional journey for former Scotland rugby star Grayson Hart as he transitioned from playing sport full-time to founding a business.
Now he is spearheading a significant shift for the business at the vanguard of a novel section of the wellbeing market, gaining certification, raising £1.7 million for expansion and lining up international growth.
His Puresport supplement business has gone from annual sales of £120,000 in 2018 to a multi-million-pound turnover this year.
On the way he has learned how to tackle fraudsters, keep an eye on the core of the business, and maintain integrity, which has all helped establish Puresport’s expanding team of 12.
Next year is expected to bring its first physical retail presence and moves into markets in Europe, Asia, and North America.
Mr Hart, 34, said: “Everything we have done to date has been done direct to consumer via our website.
“We feel we have established that kind of trust and respect in our industry and as a brand so now we can go out into retailers.
“The community element is a huge part of Puresport. We are not just a company that tries to sell our product like the answer to everyone’s issues, we say they are part of an optimal lifestyle that includes diet, exercise, connection and community.
“We want to live those values so we have our run club every single week, which is the UK’s biggest free run club; we do fitness club, we do yoga club, we do panel talks around subjects such as mental health and how to optimise performance naturally.
“What we have found is the customers we connect with through those avenues go on to be hugely loyal advocates for the brand and they go on to be word of mouth advocates and get to know the products and the ethos of what we are about.
“That comes with a lot of impact, but it is not like an overnight thing.”
Revenue
The former Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh Rugby player continued: “The business started at the very end of 2018, but for the first two-and-a-half to three years I was still a rugby player full-time. We were seeing some great growth but there wasn’t the resources being put in and there wasn’t a team.
“In the last two-and-a-half years we have achieved more than £5 million in revenue and that has been at the time where we started to operate as a full-time business – I retired from rugby, we put together a team, we raised capital.
“That was when we started to see that growth. In our first year we achieved £120,000 revenue.”
He said the firm will be looking at “respected and trusted retailers that are known for stocking high-quality supplements”, bolstered by pop-up stores and events.
Mr Hart was inspired by adversity. One of the most difficult times in his life, battling chronic pain and close to being in the grip of opioid-based relief, led to a life-changing epiphany.
“I’m so grateful for the opportunity, because it arose from a really bad situation,” said Mr Hart. He was able to continue to play after injury, but needed painkillers. “It led me to a real reliance on painkillers and it affected my ability to train and play, so it really did affect my rugby.
“We can turn really quite challenging things into opportunities, and sometimes you are not consciously doing it, but if your mindset is one of not letting yourself become a victim to a circumstance it can allow opportunities to arise that we didn’t even consciously know were available, and that is how Puresport came to life.
"Through this reliance on painkillers I was taking at the worst point up to six opioid-based painkillers a day and I can tell you that is no way to live your life.
“It’s easy to go down that route. It creeps on you so quickly, the need to up the dose, but also get relief of the pain and have the ability to train.
“But what we don’t realise is they are not designed to take long term and the effect they are having our body and mind is actually quite profoundly negative."
Backing
He said: “That challenging experience led me to dive into looking at how I could help my body and the pain in a natural way. Along that path is what led me to understanding how CBD, or cannabidiol, which is the extract from cannabis that is non-psychoactive and doesn’t get you high, has pain-relieving, anti-inflammatory, mood and sleep-enhancing effects.
“That led to me exploring the knowledge around mushrooms, like Lion’s Mane, how they can affect your cognitive function positively, and other amazing natural ingredients that had been utilised by our ancestors for thousands of years.”
As well as CBD products, the business is selling Reishi, Cordyceps, and Lion’s Mane mushroom supplements, which are the first to be certified by benchmark provider Informed Sport.
The supplement range has already received the backing of top-level pro-athletes, including Scotland rugby international Finn Russell and pro-player Greig Laidlaw, but is designed for use by anyone.
The venture is also backed by Clyde Blowers Capital founder Alex Stewart.
Mr Hart said: “One of the guys that has been key to our success to date and has been an unbelievable mentor and help and guidance to myself has been Alex Stewart.
"He has been outlining the key understandings a business needs to have. When you are a new business it is so easy to get caught up in the bright lights and not take care of some of the fundamental things around the finances, the structures, the processes, and the governance of the company.”
Mr Hart, who played scrum-half for Scotland, said: "I’ve been amazed by the way some people operate and how they try to double-cross even to the point we’ve faced scam artists and you learn thankfully through what I’ve learned through ruby but also having a mentor like Alex and other great people around us, is the initial feeling of do you go back at these kind of people on the level they are operating at?
"But in the long run you want to be able to look yourself in the mirror.
"I’m grateful because operating with integrity and being able to be proud of ourselves and treat people well is something that allows you to enjoy your business even in the hard times."
Q&A
What countries have you most enjoyed travelling to, for business or leisure, and why?
I loved visiting Toronto I found it to be really ahead of the curve. Everyone was so welcoming and kind. I also love Amsterdam. An area known as ‘De Negen Straatjes’ (The Nine Streets) is full of local boutique stores and cafes, and the aesthetic and feeling is inspiring for business. Copenhagen is next on my list. We have an exciting brand collaboration in 2023 with a Copenhagen-based brand so I am hoping to make it over there soon.
When you were a child, what was your ideal job? Why did it appeal?
All I ever dreamed of was to be a rugby player, it was what I loved. my experience in school and education wasn’t a good one, but rugby was the one place I felt like I belonged, and it was somewhere I thought I could excel. I will always be grateful for the opportunities, lessons, resilience, and discipline rugby has given me.
What was your biggest break in business?
Just getting started was my big break. I never had business experience, but I truly believed and was so passionate about what natural products had done for me as an athlete to get away from painkillers. I was driven to bring that to more people through Puresport. Just getting going even when you are unsure or fearful is the most important step. I always said to myself no matter what happens, I personally cannot fail if I am driven to constantly learn and evolve through the process.
What was your worst moment in business?
Coming across people who are purposely out to scam and defraud people and small businesses has been a real eye-opener and challenging experience. When you are new to business and are operating with integrity, it is easy to be naive to the fact that these kinds of people are actually out there but unfortunately, they are. It is important to never stoop to their level and trust that doing things the right way is always worth it.
Who do you most admire and why?
I admire many people, but my wife is top of the list for the support, encouragement, and belief that she gives me. It is hugely challenging to find balance in life when trying to navigate a start-up business, while transitioning from being a rugby player – the only career I’ve ever known as an adult – has been tough. I’ve had to learn so many brand-new things quickly, while needing to make crucial decisions. She always encourages me to trust my gut and back myself.
What book are you reading, what was the last film you saw
Movie/Series: Shantaram. Music: Kendrick Lamar.
