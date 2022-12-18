A historic Scottish ice cream company has opened a new £1.7 million factory and headquarters.

Equi’s marked 100 years in business with the official opening of the new Rutherglen site.

The fourth-generation family firm has been making ice cream in Hamilton since 1922 when the business was set up by Pietro Equi, who came to the country at the age of 15.

Now run by his great-grandson David, Equi's new factory is 45 times bigger than the original facility. (Image: Equi's)

Equi's produces about a million litres of ice cream annually, with flavours such as Scottish Tablet, Isle of Skye Sea Salt and Caramel and Alphonso Mango Sorbet.

Glasgow 'fitness factory' steps to the fore with £111m deal spree

Digital wellbeing group The Original Fit Factory is looking for larger headquarters in Glasgow as it doubles its Scottish headcount to 80 following a string of acquisitions to expand its global offering.

Backed by debt funding and equity injections from approximately 30 shareholders, the group has spent a total of $137m (£111m) on its year-long acquisition binge. (Image: Fit Factory)

Founder David Weir said the business is on course to hit turnover of £80 million for the year to the end of January after consolidating operations by taking over eight of its former partners, beginning with the acquisition of US fun run provider Cool Events in September 2021.

Scottish budget: Business leaders warn over income tax hike

Scottish business leaders have warned against a national brain drain, greater pressure on consumers and deeper labour challenges in the wake of the Scottish budget.

The higher and top rates of tax will be increased by 1p each, to 42p and 47p respectively. (Image: Getty)

While a basic freeze on business rates was widely welcomed, a move to raise income tax was criticised.

​Former school up for sale

A FORMER secondary school on the island of Yell in Shetland, with planning permission for conversion into a café, hotel and flats, has been put up for auction with a guide price of £199,000-plus.

The property is in the coastal settlement of Mid Yell. (Image: Yell)

Auction House Scotland, which is conducting the sale, said one-third of the plan was already complete, with the part of the property which housed the arts department already converted into a café equipped with a “large industrial kitchen”.

​Former Rangers player turned surgeon backs Glasgow-based medical app

A GLASGOW-based company which has developed an app that records medical interactions between clinicians and sports people has raised several hundred thousand pounds of investment to drive its global expansion plans.

The technology provides a portable digital solution that records clinical interactions between athletes and medical staff, removing the need for paper records, with the information made instantly accessible and transparent to all clinical staff in any location. (Image: ScribePro)

ScribePro was created by emergency and sports medicine consultants including Jonny Gordon, who is men’s team doctor at the Scottish Football Association and consultant in emergency medicine at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, to improve player welfare and safety.

The platform is said to improve communication between medical teams and serve as a tool to improve care, as players can be screened without the need for face-to-face engagement with a clinician.