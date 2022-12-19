A national retailer is seeking planning permission for a development that will bring 400 new jobs to North Lanarkshire.
Home Bargains wants to turn a brownfield site at Castlecary, Cumbernauld, into a distribution hub with office accommodation. The discount retailers' parent company, TJ Morris, said its proposal for the 7.81 hectare site forms part of plans for expansion across Scotland.
“Our plan to invest in a new distribution hub in Scotland show our long-term commitment to continuing our growth," a spokesperson said. "This investment will allow Home Bargains to meet the demands of our customers both now, and in the future.”
The retailer claims to be the UK’s number one discount store with nearly 600 locations. It is aiming to grow to 1,000 stores employing 40,000 people across the UK.
READ MORE: Home Bargains to launch new 'Aldi-inspired' system within its stores
“We are hugely excited about the potential for our plans for Castlecary," the spokesperson added. "This site is ideal for several reasons – access for our distribution hub, positive use of a brownfield site, and most importantly the skills and talents of local people.
“Whether it is apprenticeships, opportunities for local suppliers, or improving the public realm, we know that our proposals can deliver."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here