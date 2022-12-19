A national retailer is seeking planning permission for a development that will bring 400 new jobs to North Lanarkshire.

Home Bargains wants to turn a brownfield site at Castlecary, Cumbernauld, into a distribution hub with office accommodation. The discount retailers' parent company, TJ Morris, said its proposal for the 7.81 hectare site forms part of plans for expansion across Scotland.

“Our plan to invest in a new distribution hub in Scotland show our long-term commitment to continuing our growth," a spokesperson said. "This investment will allow Home Bargains to meet the demands of our customers both now, and in the future.”

The retailer claims to be the UK’s number one discount store with nearly 600 locations. It is aiming to grow to 1,000 stores employing 40,000 people across the UK.

READ MORE: Home Bargains to launch new 'Aldi-inspired' system within its stores

“We are hugely excited about the potential for our plans for Castlecary," the spokesperson added. "This site is ideal for several reasons – access for our distribution hub, positive use of a brownfield site, and most importantly the skills and talents of local people.

“Whether it is apprenticeships, opportunities for local suppliers, or improving the public realm, we know that our proposals can deliver."