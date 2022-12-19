Cala Homes (West) has made a "landmark" move to relocate its Falkirk headquarters to Glasgow.

The business has taken up residence in the McLellan Works building on Sauchiehall Street, "reaffirming Cala’s commitment to the city" by bringing its operations and office team, made up of around 80 skilled roles, closer to its core Glasgow and west of Scotland market.

The firm said the "significant strategic relocation" reflects a shift in its vision for the west of Scotland region and "bolsters its commitment to Glasgow, and its surrounding suburbs".

The new 5,700 square feet home on Sauchiehall Street provides "greater flexibility for the team, facilitating a blend of home and office working, whilst fostering an office environment that encourages even more collaborative working and sustainable travel to work", the firm said.

The new state-of-the-art space has been kitted out with features including "living walls", collaborative meeting spaces, hot desks, library desks and "ultra-modern" kitchen facilities.

The move was led by Gordon Craig, newly appointed managing director for the west of Scotland.

He said: “The move to our new home at the McLellan Works building in Glasgow is something we’ve been working towards for some time, so it is great to finally be here and play a role in the regeneration of this part of the city.

“The buzz about Glasgow is undeniable and the opportunity to get out and meet partners and colleagues here in the city is fantastic, offering the perfect backdrop to really develop our business in the strategic and sustainable way we envision.

“This move creates a real opportunity to strengthen our focus as a West of Scotland business, re-imagine the purpose and culture of our office, and adapt to new ways of working.”

Angus Millar, convener for city centre recovery at Glasgow City Council, said: “The continued success of McLellan Works in attracting businesses shows both the value of the investment made in this part of Sauchiehall Street and reflects the confidence that investors have in the wider city centre.”

Chancellor reveals date for UK spring budget

Jeremy Hunt will set out a Spring Budget on March 15, 2023, the Treasury has said.

The Chancellor on Monday commissioned an Office for Budget Responsibility forecast, which will be presented alongside the budget.

Salmon lifts share of UK market, new analysis shows

Scottish salmon has increased its share of the UK retail market and sales are rebounding in international markets, new analysis has shown.

Salmon made up 29.6 per cent of total fish sales in UK supermarkets in the 12 months to October, generating £1.2 billion of retail sales, up from 28.9% the year before.