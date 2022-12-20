Discount retailer Home Bargains is seeking planning permission for a development that will create 400 new jobs at a brownfield site at Castlecary, Cumbernauld.

Parent company TJ Morris said its proposal for a distribution hub and offices at the 7.81 hectare site will support its expansion plans. Home Bargains has 62 outlets in Scotland employing more than 3,000 people, with 10 further stores currently in the pipeline.

“Our plan to invest in a new distribution hub in Scotland shows our long-term commitment to continuing our growth," a spokesperson said. "This investment will allow Home Bargains to meet the demands of our customers both now, and in the future.”

Home Bargains has nearly 600 locations and approximately 22,000 staff throughout the UK. It is aiming to grow to 1,000 stores employing 40,000 people.

Construction at the Scottish site is expected to begin in early 2024, subject to planning permission, with the facility becoming operational in 2025.

“We are hugely excited about the potential for our plans for Castlecary," the spokesperson added.