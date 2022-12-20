Farming

By Neale McQuistin

Harrison and Heatherington sold 115 clean cattle, 54 cast cows, 2,036 prime lambs and 434 cast sheep at St Boswells yesterday.

Twenty-seven prime bullocks sold to 310p/kg to average 270p (+1p), while 86 prime heifers peaked at 328p to average 290p (+2p). Two young bulls sold to average 177p.

Cast cows sold to 228p and £1,939 to average 191p (-4p), while one cast bull sold for 129p or £1,096.

Prime lambs sold to £162 for Texels and 294p for Beltex to average £109 or 251p (+6p) overall. Cast sheep averaged £87 (+£19) overall and peaked at £190 for Suffolk rams. Heavy ewes averaged £121, while light ewes sold to £137 for Cheviots to average £72.

The firm also held its weekly sale of primestock at Carlisle yesterday. Fourteen prime heifers sold to 280p/kg to average 251p (+2p), while eight beef-bred, prime bullocks peaked at 285p to average 261p (+25p). Seven dairy-bred bullocks sold to 205p to average 196p (+22p). Twenty-four, beef-bred, young bulls peaked at 302p to average 258p (+14p), while 15, dairy-bred, young bulls sold to 250p to average 217p (+24p).

In the cast ring 57 beef cows sold to 284p to average 195p (+9p), while 180 dairy cows peaked at 236p to average 148p (+3p). Two cast bulls sold to 189p to average 163p (-18p).

There were also 2,065 prime lambs sold to a top of £161 and 350p to average 257p (+9p). Lowland cast sheep (52) sold up to £161 for a Beltex to average £116(+£23), while 20 Hill ewes peaked at £107 for Hill Cheviots to average £86 (+£26).

Messrs Craig Wilson sold 2,227 prime lambs and 621 cast sheep at Ayr yesterday. It was a good show of prime lambs with all types dearer on the week. Top prices were £148 for a pen of Texels and 309p/kg for a pen of Beltex. The sale averaged 252p (+13p) or £111 (+£8). Blackfaces peaked at £115 and 254p.

All classes of cast sheep were dearer on the week. Ewes sold to £300 for Texels, while cross ewes peaked at £105 for two pens. Blackfaces sold to £74.

Lawrie & Symington held its weekly sale of primestock at Lanark yesterday where they sold 40 prime cattle and 65 cast cows.

Twenty, beef-bred, prime heifers peaked at 314p for a Limousin to average 289p (+4p), while 18 Black & White prime bullocks peaked at 238p to average 224p (+5p). There were also two prime young bulls that sold to average 242p which was the same as last week.

In the cast ring 30 beef cows sold to average 186p (+3p), while 34 cast dairy cows averaged 180p (+10p).

One cast bull sold for 135p.