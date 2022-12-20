A Scottish distillery is to launch a two-pronged North American and European expansion push after winning multi-million-pound backing.

Isle of Harris Distillery has secured a £10 million funding package from HSBC UK as it sets its sights on further international growth.

The funding will be used to expand its distribution of Isle of Harris Gin and, when launched, its Hearach malt whisky to over 20 international markets including the US, Canada, France and Germany.

The funding has also allowed the business to build two new warehouses, located two miles from its Tarbert distillery on the Isle of Harris.

The extra 2,000 sq m of warehouse space will hold 9,000 casks - equivalent to circa 2.75 million bottles of spirit.

As one of the Isle of Harris’ largest employers, with 45 employees in total, this growth expansion will help to further stimulate the island’s economy.

READ MORE: New £12m distillery for island with links to Whisky Galore

Ron MacEachran, executive chairman of Isle of Harris Distillers, said: “As a business focused on the future, we’re excited to venture into new markets and expand our international footprint – and to introduce more of the world to the bottled spirit from our special island.

“We’re delighted that HSBC UK has supported us in our ambitions to grow our business. Achieving ongoing commercial success stimulates global interest and visitors to this beautiful island, assisting it to survive and flourish in the 21st century.”

Neal Tully, relationship director at HSBC UK, said: “Scotland’s food and drink industry is thriving on the Isle of Harris. The distillery is a great example of a dedicated and robust Scottish business which has put itself on the map, not only in Scotland, but on a global scale too.”

The distillery was established in 2015 to support the inhabitants of Harris, both economically and commercially, by providing jobs and boosting tourism to the island. It has twice been named Distillery of the Year in the Scottish Gin Awards.

'First of its kind' Scottish factory powered exclusively by renewables

A factory powered exclusively by renewable energy is set to begin manufacturing in the spring of next year in what is said to be a "first of its kind" in the UK.

NorFrame – which produces timber kit frames for homes, schools and commercial buildings – is nearing completion of its new 31,000sq ft facility at Foveran in Aberdeenshire in a move that will create 11 new jobs.

​

Vicky Allan: Can we really protect our land and seas and feed the nation?

Food is on my mind. This is not so much because Christmas is round the corner, but more because the global biodiversity agreement struck this week in Montreal is a reminder that when it comes to protecting nature what we need to talk about is food. It’s about what we eat and how it is produced.

A recent study by Dr Pedro Jaureguiberry found that land use change is the biggest driver of biodiversity loss, much of that caused by agriculture and forestry, and a Chatham House report published last year found our global food system to be the chief agent driving this crisis.