Scotland will struggle to meet net zero targets without a radical change in direction to shore up the deepening skills shortage, experts have claimed.

It comes as a Scottish university has highlighted what it said will be an important route to help people train for leading roles in new energy production.

Industry figures have hailed the new Sustainable Energy Futures MBA at the University of Strathclyde Business School, designed to tackle the energy industry’s desperate need for new skills, more informed leadership, greater funding, and fundamental industrial and consumer behavioural change.

It is claimed "urgent action" is needed to address a skills shortage at senior level in the Scottish energy sector if the nation is to have a realistic chance of cutting emissions by 90% by 2045.

Ryan Thomson, a partner at business and IT consultancy Baringa, which specialises in energy, utilities and financial services, said: “We need tens if not hundreds of thousands of people to work in the energy sector to make the energy transition happen, all of whom will require expert leadership.

“There’s a skills gap at every level, but particularly around understanding the commercial fundamentals of what the energy transition means at the top of organisations.

“The scale of energy transition means there’s a need for more leaders at a senior level who understand both the commercial and financial side of the industry – where the money comes from – and how to link it to the realities of energy transition."

READ MORE Soaring Scottish energy bills help pay pensions of Canadian teachers

The Scottish Government has set out net zero 2045 targets in its 2019 Climate Change Bill, stating a need for rapid transformation across all sectors of the economy to make it happen.

However, the results of a first five-yearly review into Scotland’s progress, conducted earlier this month by the UK Government's Climate Change Committee, found the nation is already behind on progress towards its 2030 interim targets.

Gavin Baillie, an energy policy expert, said the industry will need “leaders who are able to connect all parts of what is an incredibly complex sector”.

Professor David Hillier, Associate Principal and Executive Dean at the University of Strathclyde Business School, said: “The energy sector has never been more attractive and exciting to work in, and this course will provide some of the UK’s most talented executives with the tools they need to lead the wholesale change needed in the years to come.”

Irn-Bru owner completes full acquisition of porridge and oat-milk company

IRN-Bru maker AG Barr now owns MOMA Foods outright after completing the acquisition of the remaining shares in the business.

The Cumbernauld-based company announced this morning that it had purchased a 32.2 per cent equity stake in the porridge and oat-milk company from founder Tom Mercer, and other minority shareholders, for £3.4 million in cash.

Scottish engineer hails £4.8m backing for acquisition

A SCOTTISH welding and cutting company has hailed the multi-million-pound acquisition of a quality control business based south of the Border.

WB Alloys, headquartered in Glasgow, has expanded its operations through acquiring a 50 per cent interest in TVC, an English data and welding inspection business, after receiving facilities from Barclays totalling £4.8 million.