Empteezy Group, the Livingston-based designer, manufacturer and distributor of industrial safety products and solutions focused on environmental protection, spill prevention and electric vehicle battery storage, has been sold by owner Bruce Wishart to the firm’s management team.
READ MORE: Brexit: New twist in bizarre soap opera shows rush: Ian McConnell
The price paid for the business, which employs about 250 people, was not disclosed.
The management buy-out has been led by Empteezy chief executive David Byrne and chief financial officer Jon Hazlewood.
Chiltern Capital, which backed the deal, intends to support the team in delivering its plans to broaden Empteezy’s product and service offering and make further funding available for targeted merger and acquisition activity.
READ MORE: SNP Prestwick Airport backing pays off, with critics quieter
Since being established about 36 years ago by Mr Wishart, Empteezy has grown into a pan-European operator serving blue-chip customers from sites across the UK, France, Spain, Germany, Italy and Belgium.
READ MORE: Brexit home truths undeniable but not to Tories: Ian McConnell
In the year to October 31, 2021, Empteezy posted a pre-tax profit of £3.5m, up from £2.1m in the previous year, on the back of an increase in turnover to £44.6m from £37.4m.
Mr Wishart said: “Passing the company on to the existing management was a natural decision – the hard part was finding the right partner to assist with this.”
David Byrne said: “It has been 36 years since Bruce launched Empteezy, and the quality of people, strength of the brand and the breadth of the product range made my decision to join and steer the business a very easy and exciting one. Working very closely with Chiltern on that journey was also a very attractive proposition.”
David Butler, investment director at Chiltern Capital, said: “Bruce should be incredibly proud of the legacy that he has built, and we feel privileged to be able to support David, Jon and the rest of the management team with their plans for the next chapter. Due to the ever-increasing need for corporates to address their ESG (environmental, social and governance) responsibilities, the importance of a company like Empteezy cannot be overstated.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here