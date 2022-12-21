PLANS are to be brought forward for the development of a huge brownfield site that has lain derelict for more than 20 years.

The site of the former Continental Tyres factory on the outskirts of the Scottish capital, where 1,000 were employed at one stage, has been vacant since the plant closed in 1999, and has now been purchased by GSS Developments.

The developer said there have been a series of proposals for the site over the years, but following discussions with Edinburgh City Council, it has submitted a proposal of application notice to support advancing plans for a new commercial business park.

The proposal includes plans to create a light industrial development for trade counter and logistics including EV charging hub as well as improved local amenities, infrastructure, landscaping, and site access.

The expansive site, which sits close to Edinburgh Airport, “presents a unique opportunity to bring jobs and investment to Newbridge”, the developer said.

READ MORE: Continental to shut Scottish plant

Paul Stevenson, director of GSS, said: “GSS is delighted to have purchased the former Continental Tyre factory at Newbridge.

“There have been a series of proposals for the area over the years. At present, we consider that the optimum re-use would be for light industrial use which would potentially include logistics, trade counter and other complementary development.

"We are advancing our discussions with the council and recently met with the community council.

“We look forward to hearing the views of local residents and neighbours a tour consultation events in the new year at the Newbridge Bowling Club. GSS has appointed a contractor to start to clean-up our site and deal with the items dumped there.”

Consultation events are being held at Newbridge Bowling Club on Tuesday, January 31, and Thursday, February 23, from 3-8pm.

Sir Tom Hunter warns rent freeze will have 'unintended consequences'

SIR Tom Hunter has issued a warning over the “unintended consequences” of the Scottish Government’s rent freeze in the private housing market, declaring that it will worsen the well-documented shortage of homes across Scotland and drive prices up.

Scottish ministers introduced a temporary cap, set at zero per cent, on in-tenancy rent increases in October to help people with the cost-of-living crisis. The cap will remain in place until at least March 31, 2023.

​

Claire Taylor: Since when did eating meat become something to apologise for?

WHEN as a society did we start apologising for eating meat? I overheard a conversation on a train recently, where a lady asked the individual to her right, ‘do you mind if I eat this in front of you?’

She was referring to a bacon roll, and it so happened the individual in question was a vegan. When did we start to feel guilt or shame and feel the need to explain our decisions to others?