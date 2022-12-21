Schools in many parts of Scotland have announced they will be closed as teachers walk out on strike next month in a dispute over pay.

Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) and NASUWT members in primary schools will take strike action action on January 10 while those in secondary schools will walk out on January 11, joined by Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) members.

Teachers have already rejected a deal which would see most staff in classrooms receive a 5% pay rise, although the lowest earning teachers would get a 6.85% increase.

Several councils, including Highland and Aberdeen City Council, have announced that schools in their areas will be shut, while Glasgow City Council said it is “likely” they will be.

A Highland Council spokesman said: “Following notification of strike action by the Educational Institute of Scotland, the Highland Council has taken the decision to close all primary and early learning and childcare settings on January 10 2023, and all secondary schools on January 11 2023, to pupils across Highland on these dates.

“The safe supervision of children and young people is of utmost importance and, given that we anticipate significantly reduced numbers of both management and teaching staffing in schools and early learning and childcare settings, a decision has been made to close all educational establishments to pupils.

“It is hoped that a clear decision will enable parents and carers to plan ahead for the disruption expected.”

The council said that a letter has been sent to all parents through the usual school channels.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “Given the high level of uncertainty around the number of teaching staff who will be available to teach classes, we have taken the decision to close city primary schools and Orchard Brae School on January 10, and secondary schools on January 11.

“Schools have written to parents and carers to inform them about arrangements.”

Glasgow City Council has not made a final decision but told parents that it is “likely” schools will be shut, including on January 16 when EIS members are due to begin further action.

In a letter to parents, Douglas Hutchison, the council’s executive director of education, said: “If nothing changes in the next few weeks, it is likely that our schools will be closed to pupils on the above dates, as we have no way of knowing in advance how many staff will be reporting for work.

“In addition, different unions have co-ordinated their action this time to take place on the same days.

“Our intention is that nursery classes and standalone nurseries will open as normal.

“I know that this uncertainty is far from ideal and will mean that you may need to make alternative arrangements at short notice once again.

“I apologise once again for a situation that is beyond the council’s control, since pay negotiations take place at a national level. Thank you for your understanding during this difficult period.”

The City of Edinburgh Council has not announced its plans, however, Moray Council has confirmed that all primary schools will be closed to pupils on Tuesday January 10 and all secondary schools closed to pupils on Wednesday January 11.

The strikes in January will come after SSTA and NASUWT members took two days of strike action earlier this month while EIS members walked out on November 24.

Speaking this week, education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “We remain committed to a fair, sustainable settlement for Scotland’s teachers and will continue to engage with teaching unions and Cosla constructively.

“It is very disappointing that the teaching unions have rejected the latest offer – the fourth of which has been put to unions – which mirrors the deal accepted by other local government workers.

“The request for a 10% increase from the teacher unions collectively in Scotland is not affordable within the Scottish Government’s fixed budget.”