A leading whisky auction site has toasted a bumper year with the total hammer price of lots sold through its auctions reaching over £50 million.

Whisky Auctioneer hailed new world records set for distilleries across the industry such as Port Ellen, a legendary "lost" distillery on Islay, after a 12-year-old whisky bottled for the Queen’s visit in 1980, reached a record-breaking £100,000.

A 1974 vintage Ardbeg also became the most expensive bottle of Ardbeg to be sold, attaining a hammer price of £35,000.

The bottles were won by bidders in Hong Kong and Switzerland respectively, highlighting the increasing interest across the globe for rare whiskies.

Derbyshire's White Peak distillery also saw strong results for its inaugural Wire Works whisky after Bottle No.1 sold for a hammer price of £9,900 becoming the most expensive bottle of English whisky sold at auction.

The Scottish auction company, headquartered in Perth, has welcomed 21 new staff members this year across the UK and Germany, bringing its total headcount to 74.

Iain McClune, the firm's founder, said: “2022 was another year of progress at Whisky Auctioneer, with the opening of our London office, record-breaking results and the development of new and continued partnerships across the whisky industry.

“As we reflect on 2022, it is amazing to look back on everything Whisky Auctioneer has achieved. 2023 will be our tenth anniversary which we are excited to celebrate, and I can’t wait to see how the next decade unfolds."

Whisky Auctioneer welcomed over 10,500 new registered users and so far this year has seen 2.2 million bids across 115,000 lots which were shipped to buyers in 67 countries around the world.

In 2022, following success at the headquarters in central Scotland and the EU office in Germany, capacity increased further to support the whisky community with the opening of a London office.

The final sale of 2022 will go live on 22 December and feature nearly 10,000 exceptional whiskies and spirits.

Highlights include a 63-year-old Ben Nevis distilled in 1926, over 400 Springbank expressions - notably a 1952 vintage which is one of only 24 bottles in the world - and spectacular Italian independent bottlings from Samaroli, including a 12-year-old Islay malt, generally assumed to be Port Ellen, that has never been offered at auction before.

