A Scottish campervan converter is set for a major expansion of its workshop as demand continues to rise.

Jerba Campervans will increase its production capacity following a £210,000 investment which will provide new equipment as well as a bespoke spray booth for painting a variety of campervans and leisure vehicles, which it said will be the first of its kind in Scotland.

The new facility has an estimated floor space of 190 square metres, fitting the equivalent of three additional vehicles, and will bring the North Berwick firm’s total complex to 1,000 square metres.

It is hoped the workshop extension will be completed by the end of April 2023.

Simon Poole, co-founder of Jerba Campervans, said: “At Jerba, we are always looking for new ways to develop our services and output as demand for our products continues to rise.

“The workshop expansion is the first of many plans to expand our capacity and productivity, and therefore we are ecstatic to have received planning permission for the extension.

“An in-house spray booth will ensure that we have far greater control of our production and will allow us to increase the variety, scale and frequency of paint jobs that we can undertake.

"There is definitely a market across Scotland for specialist paint spraying in the leisure vehicle sector and we are confident that we will be able to fill that gap.

“Without doubt the last year has been extremely challenging for everyone within the manufacturing sector, and so this is a terrific lift for the company and for our team as a whole as we look forward to a prosperous 2023.”

