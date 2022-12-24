SCOTLAND’S hotels market has seen a surge in positive deal activity this year and innovative investors are expected to be circling the country’s hospitality assets with interest in the new year.

The hotel and hospitality business market has shown good signs of recovery post-pandemic and was boosted by staycation income, but headwinds from the unstable economy, energy costs and staffing issues are also expected.

In some cases, investment is being targeted where existing assets can be enhanced or reimagined, while price tags must also take into account existing expenses, experts have said.

A study by Graham and Sibbald showed that in the first three quarters of this year 298 hospitality properties were sold in Scotland worth more than £270 million.

Graham and Sibbald had sold 42 properties up to October worth around £70m in total, including the Plockton Inn, the Jura Hotel, the Claymore Hotel and the McMillan Hotel Group.

Peter Seymour, the firm’s director of hotel and leisure, said: “Hotels on the market is not necessarily a bad thing.

“One only has to look at the work that Highland Coast Hotels have done to the Marine Hotel, Brora since they acquired it in May 2021 in a deal brokered by G+S, to see that new owners bring fresh ideas, or a desire to take a purchase to a new level.

“The majority of deals we have done over the past few years have all been to buyers who saw an opportunity in the purchase. It has been a long time, probably back to 2007, since buyers have acquired assets just to add additional profits to their group.”

READ MORE: Plockton Inn acquired by Highland Coast Hotels

He continued: “Buyer sentiment for the past 15 years has been to take something on that they can grow, develop or reinvent to add value to the business and their asset. We are seeing that in the hotel market this year with buyers wanting land for lodges, or developers taking on sites to develop large lodge complexes.

“We are seeing a lot of large value transactions in this market at the moment that want to develop premium 4 to 5-star complexes in Scotland."

Picturesque Plockton has seen its inn change hands this year (Image: Getty)

He said: “Customers like the status quo, they like to know the levels of service and standards will be maintained by any new operator. Unfortunately, this does not always happen, but I do feel the vast majority of the time a sale will be positive with a new owner invigorating older stock and bringing businesses up to modern expectations and standards.

“For too long hospitality operators took the profits of their businesses out and did not reinvest enough. This trend has thankfully ended and the majority of owners understand they need to reinvest in their building, to modernise and keep public areas as nice places to spend time to ensure that their goodwill remains and they do not get left behind by the next competitor who does a refit.

“The market at the moment has some serious headwinds, and we are not suggesting that this is the best time to refit or refurbish your premises, but for those that can this winter, we are sure you will reap the benefits when the next season comes.

“The right refurbishment can stimulate customers to come back, encourage repeat trade as well as draw in new customers which will enhance the business and strengthen its value.”

READ MORE: Family buys Highland hotel after eight weeks on market and amid 'worldwide enquiries'

Stuart Drysdale, whose firm Drysdale and Company specialises in the hospitality sector, said the business had a number of successful sales including a medium-sized guesthouse in central Edinburgh sold to a multi-site operator, the lease on the Lake of Menteith Hotel near Aberfoyle sold to an international hotel group and Kinlochewe Hotel in the Highlands sold to a family set to be owner-operators.

A family took over the Kinlochewe Hotel (Image: Drysdale)

He said: “Profit and loss accounts with year ends in 2022 for many hotel and hospitality businesses were generally positive due to a strong staycation summer season in 2021 and 2022.

“However, when analysing accounts to assess the value of a business you must also adjust historic figures to take account of full VAT liabilities, full and new, generally increasing, rateable values and the probable increase in utility spend in 2023 and beyond.

“This is all churned together and spat out to try and find some sort of fair maintainable turnover and profit margin on which to value a business as a going concern.

“I would say it’s never been harder to pin an accurate value on a hospitality business, and advice needs to be measured to take all the above into consideration, along with increased interest rates and the availability, and affordability of commercial lending.”

READ MORE: Lake of Menteith Hotel: Scottish hospitality veteran seeks new operator

He also said: “The issues affecting the hospitality sector are well known to operators and professional advisors, staff shortages and salaries remain a huge issue and businesses are requiring to provide additional perks on top of increasing wage rates to entice workers, which is magnified in the more remote areas of Scotland, particularly out of the traditional tourist seasons.

“This has resulted in many businesses providing a reduced operating schedule. This is on the back of the surging energy price rises for commercial businesses.

“Room rates in accommodation businesses are holding strong and as long as owners invest in their product there seems to be an acceptance from customers on higher room rates compared to pre-Covid levels, but then service levels need to match the quality of accommodation provided.

“There is no doubt 2023 is not going to be without challenges but experienced operators will be able to weather the storm through innovative ideas along with quality service and product.

“Consumers may go out less often due to pressures on general living costs but when they do go out they are looking for quality and won’t mind paying for the experience.”