Retrofitting office buildings across Scotland’s capital will be a key driver for growth in 2023, it is claimed.

Year-end take-up, or new lettings, is expected to hit approximately 700,000 sq ft across Edinburgh in 2022, 80% of which is focused on the city centre, new data from commercial property specialist JLL shows.

This is 13% below the long-term average of 805,000 sq ft for Edinburgh.

However, due to continued uncertainty, lack of sustainable products and limited choice, the number of existing leases that were renewed in 2022 reached a record high of more than 350,000 sq ft.

To help plug the supply gap, investors and developers need to consider refurbishing or retrofitting existing stock, JLL said.

While construction costs remain high, "high-quality refurbished and sustainable office buildings are experiencing the shortest voids so those quick to react will reap the benefits", the firm said.

Several of these refurbishment projects in the city already in the pipeline include New Clarendon, Edinburgh One, 30 Semple Street, 2 Lochrin Square, The Tun and Tanfield.

Craig Watson, Director at JLL in Edinburgh, said: “It’s safe to say that it’s been an extremely interesting year. Despite lower-than-expected take-up levels, there are some key underlying fundamentals that give us confidence the office market will remain buoyant well into 2023.

“For example, while the choice for occupiers in the city centre remains critically low, investors and developers have an opportunity to create better spaces within the existing built environment.

"Those that can deliver the best-in-class, newly refurbished spaces are likely to let first, experience the shortest leasing voids and achieve the best rents. And it’s a similar picture in the west of the city. While available supply is more abundant, the deals we’ve seen this year focus entirely on the new or fully refurbished stock.

“Despite wider economic turbulence, including the rising cost-of-living, rental growth is expected to remain strong. I’m confident that the office sector will be able to provide the flexible and sustainable spaces needed by occupiers and meet the increasing demand.”

Scottish Highlands named among world's best places to visit for 2023

The Scottish Highlands has been named among the best travel destinations in the world to visit in 2023.

Leading travel publisher Rough Guide named the region in its list of the 23 best places to visit after consulting its readers and picking the brains of its editors and local travel experts around the world.

Felicity Hannah: 'Tis not the season to shout at workers who are only doing their best'

These last few days before Christmas are famously stressful (unless you are one of those sickening people who has finished their shopping by October, planned their food by November and spends December perfecting the decorations, in which case: bah humbug to you!).

Thanks to Christmas Day falling on a Sunday this year, this week is not so much a wind down as a wind up. Many people will work until Friday and then try to get their last bits organised on Saturday, which is going to mean the shops are rammed with people frantic to get everything on their list.