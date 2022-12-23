THE UK economy’s decline in the third quarter was worse than estimated previously, putting the country at the bottom of the Group of Seven leading industrialised nations in terms of its economic performance, official data showed yesterday.
UK gross domestic product dropped by 0.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter on a seasonally adjusted basis in the three months to September, according to the Office for National Statistics’ latest data. The ONS had previously put the fall at 0.2%.
There was a decline in all 13 manufacturing sub-sectors in the third quarter, the figures showed. And output in the broader production sector tumbled by 2.5% quarter-on-quarter in the three months to September.
Services sector output grew by 0.1% in the third quarter. However, the construction sector shrank by 0.2%.
UK GDP had risen by 0.1% quarter-on-quarter in the three months to June.
Thomas Pugh, economist at accountancy firm RSM UK, said: ‘The 0.3% quarter-on-quarter fall in GDP in Q3 will probably now mark the start of a recession that will see GDP shrink by 2.5% and last until Q3 2023. Admittedly, there are signs that the economy bounced back a little in Q4. GDP rose by 0.6% month-on-month in October. But the economy almost certainly worsened again in November and December as colder weather and higher inflation continued to bite. We expect a 0.2% quarter-on-quarter fall in GDP in Q4.”
READ MORE: All staff made redundant as Scottish manufacturer collapses
Danni Hewson, financial analyst at stockbroker AJ Bell, said: “Households struggling to find the cash they need to cover the cost of Christmas won’t really care about these revised GDP figures. They already know they’re having to cut back on the amount they buy because their cash just isn’t going as far as it used to.”
READ MORE: Brexit home truths undeniable but not to Tories: Ian McConnell
Noting that people and businesses were finding ways to curb the amount of energy they use, with bills “exploding confidence and undermining livelihoods”, she added: “If there is no cash left in the kitty there’s no option of popping to the pub or nipping out for a slap-up meal you don’t have to cook yourself, and it’s these new behaviours that are marching the UK economy into recession.
READ MORE: Scottish income tax – so who is afraid of the bogeyman?
“Supply issues might be easing but they’re still causing issues for some manufacturers, and price pressures and skills shortages are hammering the construction sector despite healthy order books.”
Leonor Calaça, owner of Edinburgh-based knitting and yarn specialist Eleanor Shadow, said: “As a one-woman, micro-business owner, I am concerned that the way people feel about the economy will make them shy away from non-essential purchases. My main challenges at present are trying to keep prices attractive while still having enough profit to pay my bills. Customers expect discounts and deals and it’s been increasingly difficult to provide those due to the higher cost of materials.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here