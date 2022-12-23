THE UK economy’s decline in the third quarter was worse than estimated previously, putting the country at the bottom of the Group of Seven leading industrialised nations in terms of its economic performance, official data showed yesterday.

UK gross domestic product dropped by 0.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter on a seasonally adjusted basis in the three months to September, according to the Office for National Statistics’ latest data. The ONS had previously put the fall at 0.2%.

There was a decline in all 13 manufacturing sub-sectors in the third quarter, the figures showed. And output in the broader production sector tumbled by 2.5% quarter-on-quarter in the three months to September.

Services sector output grew by 0.1% in the third quarter. However, the construction sector shrank by 0.2%.

UK GDP had risen by 0.1% quarter-on-quarter in the three months to June.

Thomas Pugh, economist at accountancy firm RSM UK, said: ‘The 0.3% quarter-on-quarter fall in GDP in Q3 will probably now mark the start of a recession that will see GDP shrink by 2.5% and last until Q3 2023. Admittedly, there are signs that the economy bounced back a little in Q4. GDP rose by 0.6% month-on-month in October. But the economy almost certainly worsened again in November and December as colder weather and higher inflation continued to bite. We expect a 0.2% quarter-on-quarter fall in GDP in Q4.”

Danni Hewson, financial analyst at stockbroker AJ Bell, said: “Households struggling to find the cash they need to cover the cost of Christmas won’t really care about these revised GDP figures. They already know they’re having to cut back on the amount they buy because their cash just isn’t going as far as it used to.”

Noting that people and businesses were finding ways to curb the amount of energy they use, with bills “exploding confidence and undermining livelihoods”, she added: “If there is no cash left in the kitty there’s no option of popping to the pub or nipping out for a slap-up meal you don’t have to cook yourself, and it’s these new behaviours that are marching the UK economy into recession.

“Supply issues might be easing but they’re still causing issues for some manufacturers, and price pressures and skills shortages are hammering the construction sector despite healthy order books.”

Leonor Calaça, owner of Edinburgh-based knitting and yarn specialist Eleanor Shadow, said: “As a one-woman, micro-business owner, I am concerned that the way people feel about the economy will make them shy away from non-essential purchases. My main challenges at present are trying to keep prices attractive while still having enough profit to pay my bills. Customers expect discounts and deals and it’s been increasingly difficult to provide those due to the higher cost of materials.”