A SOUTH Uist smokehouse focused on salmon and trout has highlighted its ambitions to expand its product range to meat, and to sell to larger supermarkets, as it prepares to move into a new production site.
Salar Smokehouse, which opened on the Isle of Benbecula in South Uist in 1997, has embarked on its expansion drive after securing £170,000 of funding from Bank of Scotland.
Known for its handmade kilns used in the smoking process, Salar Smokehouse was acquired by its current owner and former production manager, Iain Macrury, in 2015 from salmon firm Loch Duart in a deal which saved 10 local jobs.
The move to the new 1,600 sq ft production facility on Benbecula, scheduled for early summer next year, will create two full-time and two part-time roles.
In 2018, Iain Macrury and wife Emma bought a local bistro. They had originally intended to change it into a production site for new products including pates and chowders, but decided to keep it as a bistro because of its popularity within the local community.
In addition to the bank finance, funding from Highlands and Islands Enterprise and Business Gateway is helping support the development of the new production building, which will allow Salar Smokehouse to add to its current offering and produce other smoked items including meat products, such as ham and beef.
Mr Macrury said: “The support from Bank of Scotland marks the next step in our ambitious growth plans. Not only can we now expand our offering, but the support will also help to safeguard the future of the business and allow us to operate more sustainably.
“The new premises represents a significant opportunity for us. It will be purpose-built, meaning we will have the capability to produce more product that we’ll be able to sell to larger supermarkets and reach an even bigger customer base.
“It is an exciting time for Salar Smokehouse, and we can’t wait to see what the next few years hold for us.”
Katie Kroll, relationship manager at Bank of Scotland commented: “SME (small and medium-sized enterprise) employers are a vital part of Scotland’s economy and currently represent 30% of companies in the country. We are pleased to be supporting ambitious independent businesses like Salar Smokehouse, which is a prime example of a small business in the Highlands and Islands that is maximising growth opportunities and providing jobs for local people.”
“We are proud to support growth like this that will in turn, help keep the business thriving for years to come. We will remain by the side of businesses across Scotland as they work to reach their full growth potential.”
