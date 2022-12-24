The summer of political mayhem reached some sort of conclusion with the resignation of Liz Truss and the coronation of a person who lost to Ms Truss in the first leadership competition.

But, if the UK Government thought that Rishi Sunak’s ascendancy to Prime Minister would bring some stability to the current economic crisis they’d be sorely mistaken.

Inflation is still high, prices on the high street are still on the up and energy costs shown little sign of reducing anytime soon.

Whilst the wider economy remains a concern for all of us, for investors, the suggestion that the outlook is uncertain might be the mother of all under-statements.

It seems almost unnecessary to say that it has been a volatile year for all asset classes, but nevertheless it is true, and regardless of your portfolio size or the types and value of your investments, the touch of Midas may have been an extremely useful resource as you tried to navigate your way through the ups and downs of the markets.

We are undoubtedly experiencing a downturn and during these periods, such as the global financial crisis in 2007-08, lower risk investors tended to benefit more than those with a higher risk appetite, mainly as the majority of their portfolios were more likely to be invested in fixed interest securities.

However, and it’s a big however, the current downturn has turned this notion on its head given the dramatic rise in interest rates.

This has led to the price of bonds and gilts falling significantly and in many cases even more so than portfolios geared towards higher risk investors which tend to be more heavily weighted towards equities.

The unfortunate result for those deemed lower risk investors is that they have paid a financial cost through no fault of their own, essentially due to market conditions. Indeed, this would have been particularly true for those who had dipped into the market a year ago.

Well that’s the bad news, surely there must be something positive for those who prefer a lower risk investment approach?

Indeed there is.

The sudden change in interest rates has opened up many more attractive options for these low risk investors than has been the case for many years.

Primarily, this is due to the rise in interest rates and you can now obtain a typical cash rates of around 4%. Not bad at all when you consider the level of interest rates in recent years.

In addition, if you are willing to take an element of risk then investing in corporate or high yield bonds can be very attractive – of course this is dependent on you or your adviser identifying those least likely to default!

Furthermore, specialised investments such as Deposit Structured Products are effectively risk free up to £85,000 as you have the protection of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. At the moment these products can offer potential returns up to 8% per annum.

Last, but certainly not least, another option which come into its own in recent times is lifetime annuities. Annuity rates have reached a 14 year high offering both value and an element of safety – this can be particularly desirable for low risk investors who would prefer a secure income instead of being exposed to the vagaries of markets which have proved to be just a tad erratic.

These are tough times for investors and even the most experienced are facing challenges in trying to achieve the right balance of risk and reward.

But help is at hand and whether you hold an existing portfolio or you’re considering some options to start one, your first stop in the new year should be a chat with an Independent Financial Adviser. It might be the best resolution you make.

Keith Brooks is a chartered financial planner at Aberdein Considine.