Rising costs have forced the closure of Edinburgh-based Atterley.com, the boutique online fashion retailer headed by tyre entrepreneur Mike Welch.
Brian Milne and David McGinness of French Duncan have been appointed joint provisional liquidators of the business, which was founded in 2012. It has closed with immediate effect with the loss of 22 jobs.
Backed by Glasgow-based Maven Capital Partners, PDS Multinational Group and a number of private investors, Atterley described itself as “home of the world's best boutiques". The business connected customers to more than 400 mainstream and independent designer brands and offered an online platform for fashion boutiques accepting orders, passing payments to retailers, and distributing goods.
READ MORE: Former Vogue editor joins Scottish fashion website Atterley
Mr Milne, a partner and head of restructuring at French Duncan, said Atterley was unable to continue trading amid the current inflationary environment.
"The business has recently been impacted by higher distribution and postage costs involved in sending out products to customers," he explained. "There has also been an increase in export and import costs due to Brexit and this has impacted on the viability of the business.
“Staffing costs have increased over the last few years and while investors have been supporting the company for some time, they feel they are unable to continue as the company is not making sufficient sales to be profitable.”
READ MORE: Atterley, Mike Welch's Scottish online fashion retail business, raises millions and sees sales boom
Mr McGinness, director of restructuring at French Duncan, added: “Unfortunately, all 22 staff at the firm will be made redundant with immediate effect.
"The company’s owners made arrangements to pay the staff’s final salaries shortly before the liquidation commenced. There are no assets to sell so we will be closing the business down and not seeking a sale.”
Mr Welch, who forged his reputation by building online tyre firm Blackcircles.com and selling it to Michelin for £50 million, relaunched Atterley in early 2016 after its previous owner went into administration.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here