Colin Borland

Congratulations! If you’re able to get a minute to yourself for a sit down and a read of the paper on Boxing Day, you are definitely doing life right!

You’ve got rid of (sorry, bade a fond farewell to) the in-laws and other hangers-on (like your kids); assembled and found batteries for every last toy; and even tidied up the bombsite that was yesterday’s kitchen. That deserves some serious respect.

If we’re among the lucky ones who do get some time off work or away from the business at this time of year, it’s a good opportunity to reflect – if perhaps not dwell too long – on the year that’s drawing to a close.

It’s not really been a classic, has it? Having seen off 2020 and 2021, I’m not sure many of us thought that 2022 would turn out to be the toughest year of the three.

But, just as the Covid restrictions, that had been so hard for so many, began to ease, so inflation and energy costs started to get seriously out of control.

Despite repeated warnings, the relentless rises led us to the cost of living and doing business crises we are now trying desperately (and expensively) to ameliorate.

And on top of that, not that we need reminding, we’ve had three occupants of Number 10; four at Number 11; and a veritable torrent of fiscal events, budgets and financial statements.

Stability has not been the watchword of 2022.

And so it has continued right to the end. Indeed, the final big business story of the year was about yet more confusion and uncertainty, with UK Ministers still not telling us what’s happening when the energy bill relief scheme – currently capping the wholesale price for business customers – runs out at the end of March.

The announcement, now delayed until the new year, is vital for firms trying to plan for the difficult months that lie ahead.

Who’s going to be able to bid for a fixed-price contract if they don’t know if they’ll be paying for their energy at the current rate, or if they’re going back to the three and four fold increases with which they were being presented in the summer? How can publicans or restaurateurs work out when (or if) they should open next year?

With squeezed margins, exhausted reserves and limited relative bargaining power, small firms are more exposed than most to exorbitant energy prices. So, whatever is put in place from April needs to take business size into account – it can’t be restricted to a few hand-picked sectors.

Meanwhile at Holyrood, the year ended with a Budget that saw the business rate poundage, thankfully, frozen. However, changes to the small business bonus scheme will hurt some, as will the absence of specific reliefs to help those hardest hit by energy costs. Campaigning will continue on that front.

Like all budgets, it’s not easy to predict their effect when they’re released from the spreadsheet into the real economy. How the individuals and businesses which comprise that economy will react to, for example, rises in personal taxation and the effect on their disposable income will only fully play out in the new tax year.

More positively, though, 2022 saw groundwork laid on sorting out some long-standing issues.

There’s no point pretending the launch of the Scottish Government taskforce charged with reviewing business regulation wasn’t met with a degree of scepticism in certain quarters. But there are signs it may indeed be ready to grasp some of the systemic issues (such as different parts of government dreaming up different regulations that will affect all sorts of businesses at the same time) that have dogged attempted reforms in the past.

And, after years of campaigning, we might get some meaningful action on late payments. Ideally, we’d like to see the audit committees of large corporates given oversight of the company’s payment practices. We could also follow the lead of the Netherlands, which this summer set a new legal maximum statutory payment time of 30 days.

The last three years have been some of the most difficult for small businesses in living memory. But, if we learn their lessons and use that knowledge to fix some hitherto intractable problems, at least they won’t have been wasted.

Colin Borland is director of devolved nations for the Federation of Small Businesses