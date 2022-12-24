Materials science company W. L. Gore & Associates (UK), which has sites at Livingston and Dundee employing around 230 people in total, yesterday announced a jump in after-tax profits from £5.7 million to £10.8m for the year to March 31.

It said the performance solutions division’s revenue had remained stable, and the company had seen a strong rebound in the medical products division after easing of pandemic restrictions.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Tories have explaining to do as Brexit chickens come home to roost

Rodger Pheely, Gore UK board member said: “The results are in line with our expectations for the year with solid growth in profit as the easing of restrictions saw demand for our medical products return to pre-pandemic levels. We are in a strong position to see continued growth in the coming year thanks to the outstanding commitment of our Associates, whose expertise and dedication ensure that we continue to innovate and deliver high-quality solutions.”

READ MORE: Scottish income tax – so who is afraid of the bogeyman?

US-based W. L. Gore & Associates Inc. opened its first European operation in the UK in 1965, selling electronic products.

Gore UK today sells its entire product portfolio – comprising electronics, industrial products, medical products, and fabrics including the "Gore-Tex" brand for garments, shoes, and accessories – globally.