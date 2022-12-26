Shoppers hoping for a traditional Boxing Day bargain could face traffic jams as rail strikes see train services brought to a halt.
Thousands of people planning to travel by train have been forced to make alternative plans amid continued industrial action.
Hundreds of departures usually run on December 26 after the Christmas Day shutdown.
But Network Rail said Britain's railways will remain closed for a second consecutive day due to a walkout by employees who are members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT).
ScotRail has historically operated a Boxing Day service in the Strathclyde area.
The operator also ran its first Boxing Day trains between Edinburgh Waverley and Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High in 2021.
The AA said it expects 15.2 million cars on UK roads on Boxing Day, with shoppers and football fans among those likely to travel.
READ MORE: How have the Scottish Greens fared after 16 months in government?
A spokesman said: "Traffic is likely to build around shopping centres as lots of people seek a bargain in the sales, meanwhile football fans will travel to see their teams.
"There is scope for localised traffic congestion and more short trips, but traffic should be dispersed throughout the day as people take their time after Christmas Day."
New data has predicted that shoppers will spend 4% less this Boxing Day and during the post-Christmas sales due to the cost-of-living crisis.
Research by Barclaycard Payments found that the average shopper intends to buy £229 worth of items in the post-Christmas sales period, a reduction of £18 compared with 2021.
Passengers were warned about the impact of the rail strike a week ago - and heeded warnings appeared to lead to relatively smooth travel for most people on Christmas Eve when services finished up early.
Airport transfers such as the Heathrow Express and Stansted Express are usually among the most popular services on Boxing Day, but airline passengers will be forced to find other ways of getting to and from Britain's airports.
A number of other planned services cannot take place due to the RMT strike.
Merseyrail was due to run a half-hourly service across its network in Merseyside.
READ MORE: On the frontline of the transgender battle of rights
Northern operated a service between Liverpool Lime Street and St Helens Central on Boxing Day last year.
Southern also served several routes on that day, connecting London Bridge with locations such as Brighton, Crystal Palace and East Croydon.
Coach operators National Express and Megabus have experienced strong demand.
The RAC highlighted two stretches of the M25 as likely hotspots for queues.
They are from junction 7 to 16 clockwise, and from junction 4 to 1 anti-clockwise.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel