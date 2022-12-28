“HABITAT”, shared experience and innovation are three key elements for Glasgow’s future prosperity, business leader Stuart Patrick has declared.

Explaining “habitat”, the Glasgow Chamber of Commerce chief executive said: “There are going to be more people living in our city centre.”

He underlined the need to put incentives in place to enable the conversion of “heritage” buildings in the old central business district into housing.

Flagging Glasgow City Council’s drive to double the number of people living in the city centre, Mr Patrick said: “Almost every residential development in Glasgow city centre is a new build – build-to-rent in particular…I think if you add up all the build-to-rent projects going through planning at the moment, we will get about 5,000 additional residential units in the city centre, out of the 20,000 we think we need.”

Mr Patrick declared that the conversion of older buildings into houses was “the big barrier”.

Glasgow’s business district has in recent years and decades shifted down towards the River Clyde. This has coincided with the rapid development of the city’s international financial services district since the turn of the millennium, and has led to a focus on the future use of Glasgow’s old sandstone office buildings.

Mr Patrick said: “We are struggling to find an example of conversion in the city centre. Mostly in the old central business district, where all the heritage properties are above ground-floor retail, the challenge is they are too expensive to convert and the planning restrictions on them are too onerous for them to be feasible. We are going to need a degree of flexibility around planning, and we are going to need some financial incentives.”

He highlighted the potential for incentives to be provided through tax reliefs or grant funding.

Mr Patrick meanwhile flagged the opportunity for the city’s economy to benefit from people’s desire for “shared experience” in terms of visiting Glasgow to eat and drink and for other leisure activities. He highlighted the rapid rebound in the number of people coming into the city centre to eat and drink at night-time and at weekends, following the ending of coronavirus restrictions. He noted this recovery had been far more rapid than that in retail footfall.

Detailing the footfall statistics from people’s mobile phones, Mr Patrick said: “Food and drink came back way ahead of retail. Food and drink [got] quickly ahead of where [it was] pre-Covid.”

In the context of shared experience, Mr Patrick noted the end of Sauchiehall Street closest to Charing Cross had “already been shifting towards leisure”.

He added: “Are we going to see more leisure? The shared experience thing has been proven in the recovery stats.

“We are socialising more in our city centre so that change is clear in the evidence. That shift has happened.”

Mr Patrick meanwhile expressed great enthusiasm about the various innovation districts being developed in and around Glasgow, and the parts being played by the city’s universities in these projects. He voiced high hopes about these districts’ longer-term contribution to the city’s economy.