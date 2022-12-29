Nearly two-thirds of Scots plan to cut their discretionary spending next year in a trend that is expected to further damage the high street and online retailing sectors.

Research by accountancy group KPMG found that 49 per cent of those looking to save money will do so by cutting back on eating out. This was followed by takeaways (46%) and clothing (43%).

The rising cost of essential goods was cited as the biggest barrier to spending, followed by higher mortgage interest rates. Only 2% of Scots expect to increase their non-essential spending in 2023, versus 63% who said they will be cutting back.

READ MORE: Shoppers cut back on food as retail sales fall

Linda Ellett, UK head of consumer markets at KPMG, said the ability and appetite for spending on big ticket items is limited, but spending plans do remain for holidays, home improvements and appliances.

"And we know consumers do like to treat themselves and others, so smart retailers and brands can still hold revenues if not volumes if they are targeted in their consumer appeal," she said. "But should the scale of non-essential cuts outlined in our research come to fruition, then it likely won’t be enough to stop scarring on both the high street and online in 2023.”

Approximately 20% Scottish consumers reported having no savings. Of those with savings, 43% said they are using them to help meet essential costs, rising to more than 80% among some low-income household groups.

READ MORE: Record number of Scottish firms preparing to raise prices as pressures mount

"Savings are now being used to help meet essential costs by nearly half of the consumers we surveyed, which provides a cushion, but these savings are finite and so the longer the current economic environment continues the more worrying it becomes," Ms Ellett added.

Twenty percent of Scottish consumers said they will increasingly shop at less expensive retailers in 2023, 31% will buy more own brand and value goods, and 23% will buy fewer items.