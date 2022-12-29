Tributes have been paid to Glasgow hairdressing pioneer Rita Rusk following her death at the age of 75.

From humble beginnings in Castlemilk, she soared to the pinnacle of the industry with celebrity clients including the Duchess of Kent and actress Greta Scacchi.

Once dubbed 'Scotland's First Lady of Hairdressing' she was the first Scot - and woman - to be named British Hairdresser of the Year, alongside her former husband Irvine in 1987.

She came from a family of hairdressers and the couple opened their first salon in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire before expanding with three others in Glasgow.

Texas frontwoman Sharleen Spiteri worked as a trainee in the West Nile Street business.

Their empire serviced 2,000 clients a week and had an annual turnover of £1.5m and the couple pioneered the caterpillar and the butterfly, styles in which orange, red and copper were applied to the hair then outlined in black.

Their brand became internationally renowned and they were invited to present shows and seminars throughout Europe, America and Japan.

The couple, who have a son James, a Glasgow restaurateur, split in the late 1980s and Irvine Rusk moved to the States while Rita continued to build up the business in Scotland and married again to Brian Dorman, a corporate lawyer.

She had a passion for product development and is credited with the creation of the flat-iron hair straightener and sold the device to Babyliss for £40,000 ecause she couldn't get a patent for the design.

She said at the time: "It made sense. Growing up in a family of ten in Castlemilk and somebody who takes the last slice of Hovis teaches you to deal with disappointment."

Glasgow hairdresser Alan Edwards was among those paying tribute to Ms Rusk, who was four times named Best Hairdresser in the World by the French fashion magazine Metamorphose.

He said: "We are so sorry to hear the passing of one of the greatest female hairdressers in our industry.

"Rita Rusk was a hairdressing pioneer in the 70’s, 80’s, 90’s and 00’s.

"Rita was the first female, and the only Scot, to be crowned British Hairdresser of the Year alongside Irvine Rusk. Together they challenged the status quo in hair! Innovating, designing, creating and inventing were only a few of the gifts Rita gave to our industry.

"I (Alan) had the great pleasure of working with the Rusks for 10 years and will be forever grateful for the opportunity and skills I learnt from them.

"So many great hairdressers have come out of the fantastic Rusk stable and have passed on so much creativity and knowledge to many other hairdressers.

"Our industry was very blessed to have had such an incredible hairdresser leave her mark.

"Rita lived a life and left a legacy."

Glasgow's Taylor Ferguson added: "We were friendly and respectful rivals in a tough market.

"Rita was always 100% focussed and a highly motivated stylist.

"The last time we met Rita was at a PR gathering in Glasgow and we all chatted about the hairdressing world and shared our views.

"Our sympathy goes to her son James and his family."

Interviewed in 2010, she said: "We were futuristic and creative. And personally, I've always been progressive.

"We wanted to take on the big boys from London and nobody else in Glasgow did."