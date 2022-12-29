Car dealership Arnold Clark was targeted in a Christmas Eve cyber-attack, according to reports.

The company confirmed a network issue affected both their computer and telephone systems over the festive weekend.

Its telephone systems were restored on Wednesday and the dealership stated there was no evidence of any customer data being compromised.

The Scottish Sun reported hackers were behind the faults which had staff taking customers details using paper and pen “like being back to the 1970s”.

Arnold Clark apologised for any inconveniences experienced by their customers.

A spokesperson told the newspaper on Wednesday: “Over the Christmas weekend we have had a network issue which has affected our computer and telephone systems.

“Our IT team are in the process of rectifying this issue, and the good news is that our telephone systems will be operational tonight.

“Our IT Security team have confirmed from their investigations to date that there is no evidence of any customer data being compromised.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our customers for their understanding and apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.”