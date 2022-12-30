By Scott Wright

NEPTUNE Energy has raised the prospect of utilising renewable electricity from the Hornsea wind farm off the Yorkshire coast in the North Sea as it rolls out its carbon storage strategy.

The energy giant, which operates the Cygnus gas field in the North Sea, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Ørsted and Goal7 which will see the companies explore the potential of supplying renewable electricity from Hornsea to power future integrated energy hubs.

Neptune noted integrated energy hubs have the potential to combine multiple energy systems, including existing oil and gas production assets, carbon storage and hydrogen production facilities. It stated that such hubs could extend the life of producing fields and support the economic case for electrification with renewable energy, to keep carbon emissions low.

Pierre Girard, director of new energy at Neptune, said: “The development of integrated energy hubs is an important part of Neptune’s strategy to store more carbon than is emitted from our operations and the use of our sold products by 2030.

“Neptune has submitted three applications under the recent Carbon Dioxide Appraisal and Storage Licensing Round and securing the licences would enable us to develop future proposals for integrated energy hubs in the UK North Sea.

“In parallel, the agreement with Ørsted and Goal7 will support research into the potential use of wind-generated renewable electricity to power these hubs, which could comprise new and repurposed offshore assets and bring together hydrogen production and carbon injection facilities.”

Duncan Clark of Ørsted said: “The UK is a world leader in deploying offshore renewable energy and it is crucial that we use this clean technology as effectively as possible, finding new and alternative routes to market to ensure we are able to maximise the use of renewable power at the time it is produced.”

“We must continue taking action to limit the damaging effects of climate change. Supporting the decarbonisation of other industrial sectors and providing renewable energy to enable more sustainable carbon storage is an important consideration as the UK transitions towards a low-carbon economy.

“As we build out the largest offshore wind zone in the world with our Hornsea projects and demand for electricity continues to increase, optimising production of these huge offshore assets will bring even greater value to consumers and support the UK’s efforts to meet its 2050 net zero commitments.”

The North Sea Transition Authority is due to award storage licences early in 2023.