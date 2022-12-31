A SCOTTISH distiller has said it is to increase exports to Australia.
Isle of Harris Gin said it plans to grow its market there with tariffs on all products going to Australia due to be removed under the controversial UK-Australia free trade agreement.
The UK Government hailed the arrangement as “the first new trade deal the UK has negotiated from scratch since leaving the European Union” but it has been criticised by Scottish farming representatives, and also politically because it is a fraction of the worth of the EU agreement.
Simon Erlanger, Isle of Harris Distillers managing director, said: “Australia is already one of our larger markets, so we’ve been keen to grow our business there as much as possible.
“That’s exactly what the free trade agreement between the UK and Australia allows us to do. By eliminating tariffs it makes our gin easier to sell, and we’re keen to make the most of this over the coming year."
He also said: “We know that there’s a huge market down under for high quality gin such as ours, and we look forward to more Australians being able to enjoy a refreshing Isle of Harris Gin in their G&T in 2023 and beyond.”
The distiller has been exporting to Australia since 2016.
Its gin is produced at its distillery in the small village of Tarbert, where it is then bottled by hand.
It currently export to 23 markets, with its first pallets having just arrived in China.
