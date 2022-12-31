By Stuart Paterson

A GLOBAL energy crisis, inflation at a 40-year high, domestic political uncertainty, bond market panic, a sharp monetary tightening, and

a recession: it has been a rough year for the

UK economy.

Yet, the same story holds across much of the world. If not for the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the impact on commodity markets, a healthy rebound in demand from the Covid-recession in 2020 would likely be underpinning a normal economic upswing and rising prosperity.

Despite a long-awaited pick-up in wage growth, living standards are under pressure. Recent industrial action in the UK is a clear expression of the cost-of-living crisis.

On its surface, the picture looks dire. Yet we continue to believe that even if global trade is stagnating and geopolitical tensions continue to send tremors through the markets, a full-fledged deglobalisation remains unlikely.

We believe that despite the two countries’ rhetoric and strategic ambitions, the US and China are simply too economically interlinked to allow for an abrupt and broad break in their trade relations.

Secondly, it is important to remember the world is multi-polar. Today, some countries clearly prioritise their own objectives rather than habitually adhering to one block or another.

A multi-polar world order is fertile ground for geopolitical mishaps; however, it is also an environment where beneficial diplomatic and trade relations are harder to stamp out. Therefore, we are likely seeing a slowdown in global trade, rather than an outright decline.

Monetary authorities initially did not expect the 2021-2022 inflation spike to be as strong or persistent as it was.

While the surge in rates has been violent, many of the trends that led us to declare the new era

of state-sponsored capitalism are still at play. Crucially, we maintain the view that the exponential value of financial assets in

relation to global gross domestic product still disproportionally influence the real economy.

2022 tried to convince us of the opposite. Despite the sharpest drop in liquidity supply in decades, the US economy – though predictably slowing – manages to stay remarkably on course.

Eventually, however, if the Fed continues to blindly tighten, something will break, and this will likely constrain its tightening intentions substantially.

The volume of financial assets and global debt would not allow for a continuous rise in interest rates and yields, as its potential to cause systemic problems is too high. The best tools for eroding the global debt burden, while avoiding a disorderly collapse of debt, are low interest rates combined with higher, but contained (i.e. between 3 per cent and 4%), inflation.

In the UK, this constraint on higher interest rates has perhaps been evident in the Bank of England’s approach to monetary policy in 2022. Despite embarking on the tightening path sooner than the Fed, the UK central bank has opted for

a more incremental approach.

By only increasing interest rates by half-a-per cent in December, a slower pace of tightening than the previous month, it suggests the Bank of England is close to “peak rates”.

In fact, it may already be there. It is likely policymakers at the Bank of England will now pause to see how tighter financial conditions

and the disinflationary forces of a recession in the UK economy impact price pressures.

Geopolitical uncertainty, short-term inflationary pressures, and continued reliability on fossil fuels could imply we are entering a new commodity super cycle.

However, we believe it is impossible to

witness a broad-scale super cycle without an accompanying oil super cycle. We do not see

a strong case for the latter, however, as

supplies are constrained politically rather

than structurally, and imminent structural demand headwinds will arise, especially

from China.

The unlikelihood of a broader commodity super cycle does not mean certain commodities will not experience a period of elevated prices during this decade.

Stuart Paterson is executive director at Julius Baer International.