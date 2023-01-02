Two spaceports being built in Scotland are months away from their first orbital lift-offs, the Scottish Government has said.
A new expert group has been formed to advise ministers and companies on how to maximise opportunities for the sector.
The Scotland International Space Advisory Committee (Sisac) consists of Scots connected to the space industry around the world.
A company called Orbex plans to launch commercial satellites in its Prime rocket from the A'Mhoine peninsula in Sutherland.
Meanwhile, the SaxaVord spaceport on the Shetland Islands will be used by several firms, including the Edinburgh-based Skyrora.
The Scottish Government said the first orbital launches from both sites are expected in 2023.
Business minister Ivan McKee said: "Space brings great opportunity for Scotland in terms of the economic development it delivers, its relevance for the climate change agenda and the power it has to inspire the next generation.
"That is why the Scottish Government has identified it as a priority in our National Strategy for Economic Transformation.
"The space sector is a key opportunity for the future and we will continue to build on our strengths.
"The expertise and insight offered by the members of Sisac will be hugely beneficial to our progress.
"I am grateful to the members of this new committee for volunteering to come together to help Scotland live up to its full potential in growing the space sector."
In 2021, ministers made it a goal for the Scottish space industry to achieve a £4 billion share of the global market and create 20,000 jobs by 2030.
Joanna Peters, chief executive of StratConGlobal in Colorado, is Sisac's chairwoman.
She said: "It is the intent of the Sisac to help fuel and ignite a national passion toward a space-based economy by capitalising on its strong heritage of exploration, innovation and entrepreneurship.
"Working with the GlobalScot organisation and our network of national and international leaders, we aim to develop strategic recommendations, building upon precise and transparent advocacy, influence, consultation and development."
